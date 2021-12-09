Wonder Woman Just Got A Girlfriend!

A new comic appears to depict her in an ongoing relationship with another woman.

Wonder Woman is getting a girlfriend!

The new Dark Knights of Steel series, written by Tom Taylor with art by Yasmine Putri, reimagines Superman and Batman as brothers, with Princess Zala Jor-El as their sister who lives on the island of the Amazons known to us as the home of Diana (aka Wonder Woman).

In the second issue, Lois Lane travels there to tell Zala her father has been murdered, and as she grieves, she is comforted by Diana.

“Whatever you need, I’m here,” Diana tells her, before oh-so-thoughtfully comforting her with a kiss.

Despite Diana being publicly included among LGBTQ+ superheroes for several years now, relationships she may or may not have had with women on Themiscyra have been kept to subtext in the comics, and are simply non-existent in the Gal Gadot-fronted films thus far. So to see her get to share a kiss with a Supergirl stand-in, with the strong implication that they are properly together, has LGBTQ+ comic fans pretty psyched.

And Wonder Woman getting a girlfriend comes after a string of queer characters from DC. Both Tim Drake (an iteration of Batman sidekick Robin) and Jon Kent (the latest Superman and son of Clark Kent) were made canonically bisexual in their respective stories this year. And they both got same-sex love interests out of it, as well.

While we haven’t seen much queerness in the big screen depictions of DC heroes yet, the TV series have frequently included LGBTQ+ characters. But the comics are out here making some truly bold choices — as they should be — that we can only hope get translated to the screen some day.