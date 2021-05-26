Scroll To Top
Poison Ivy Gets a Gay Origin Story in Reimagined 'Batman' Comic

"I've always kept to myself. That changed when I met Alice."

Taylor Henderson
By Taylor Henderson
May 26 2021 4:44 PM EDT

Beloved botanical bisexual badass and Batman villain Poison Ivy is getting a queer origin story in the upcoming comic, Poison Ivy: Thorns!

Written by Kody Keplinger and illustrated by Sara Kipin, the new series "reimagines the origin story of the iconic Batman villain Poison Ivy," according to Queerty

Born Pamela Isley, we see Ivy's teen years in Thorns, and how, after meeting a classmate named Alice, romance blossoms for the iconic, beloved DC Comics villainess. 

The graphic novel goes on sale June 1. Watch the trailer below!

