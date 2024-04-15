Scroll To Top
Entertainment

George Santos posted 'model' photos and the reactions are RUTHLESS

Oh George, this is just so... embarrassing.

@andrewjstillman

Will there ever be an end to the embarrassment that is George Santos?

The disgraced and all-over-the-place politician/drag queen/liar/scandal-driven former U.S. representative added another cherry to the top of his already laughable resumé by letting us know that, when he was 18, he did something called “looks modeling.”

No, we’re not kidding.

What’s even more cringe is him noting that he was being “constantly sexually harassed" and "didn’t realize it,” considering previous sexual harassment accusations against him from an aide.

Still, he felt compelled to warn, “It’s a very dark industry and I caution parents of young kids and teens to be very present in these entertainment/fashion type environments.”

The most annoying thing about this is that it’s actually solid advice, especially considering the recent bombshell HBO documentary, Quiet on Set, that highlighted the sexualization of children on Nickelodeon.

Needless to say, Santos was roasted so much for everything that he posted a follow-up clarification to let us know the pictures were “not AI generated” nor was he a “runway model” and he didn’t model for “any fashion brand,” and that “more pictures” were to come as he sorts through the “actual CD the images are stored in.”

Please don’t.

Among the mixed responses stands a man who probably could have — and definitely should have — done more for the LGBTQ+ community he’s part of, especially since he’s the first openly queer Republican to have been elected to Congress. Alas, we can only ask for so much from someone who’s still facing 20 federal charges relating to wire fraud and identify theft.

Bummer it doesn’t seem to matter as much that one of our current presidential candidates has his own federal charges pending against him that don’t stop him from running for office.

Scroll through for some of our favorite reactions to Santos’ post.

Recommended Stories for You

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

