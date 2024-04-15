George Santos posted 'model' photos and the reactions are RUTHLESS

Will there ever be an end to the embarrassment that is George Santos?

The disgraced and all-over-the-place politician/drag queen/liar/scandal-driven former U.S. representative added another cherry to the top of his already laughable resumé by letting us know that, when he was 18, he did something called “looks modeling.”

No, we’re not kidding.

What’s even more cringe is him noting that he was being “constantly sexually harassed" and "didn’t realize it,” considering previous sexual harassment accusations against him from an aide. Still, he felt compelled to warn, “It’s a very dark industry and I caution parents of young kids and teens to be very present in these entertainment/fashion type environments.” The most annoying thing about this is that it’s actually solid advice, especially considering the recent bombshell HBO documentary, Quiet on Set, that highlighted the sexualization of children on Nickelodeon. Needless to say, Santos was roasted so much for everything that he posted a follow-up clarification to let us know the pictures were “not AI generated” nor was he a “runway model” and he didn’t model for “any fashion brand,” and that “more pictures” were to come as he sorts through the “actual CD the images are stored in.”