Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

The internet is brutally reminding Kevin Sorbo of his gay kiss after he hated on male cheerleaders

The anti-LBGTQ+ actor is being roasted for his hypocrisy, and we love to see it!

Kevin Sorbo

Kevin Sorbo is getting called out for his comments about the Vikings hiring male cheerleaders.

mark reinstein/shutterstock
Ariel Messman-Rucker
By Ariel Messman-RuckerAugust 14 2025 / 4:04 PM
Ariel Messman-Rucker
Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.
See Full Bio

Homophobic conservative actor Kevin Sorbo is being roasted after making rude comments about the new male cheerleaders who just joined the Minnesota Vikings’ squad.

When the Vikings announced that dancers Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn were joining the cheerleading team, MAGA immediately started melting down.

Sorbo quickly jumped on the anti-LGBTQ+ bandwagon by reposting a video clip of Shiek dancing in his new Vikings uniform on X, writing, “I’ve been a Vikings fan all my life… sigh. I need a new team now.”

Usually, people might have been angry about his comment and moved on, but social media users with excellent memories were quick to point out Sorbo’s hypocrisy.

“This you?” one person commented alongside a photo of Sorbo passionately kissing another man in the film Meet the Spartans.

Looks like the 66-year-old actor-turned conspiracy peddler might have forgotten that he once went gay for pay and locked mustaches with a hot guy while shirtless.

Other people also reminded Sorbo that when he starred in Hercules, he used to have long, luscious locks that looked an awful lot like the way the cheerleader he hates styles his hair.

This is far from the first time Sorbo has shown his true colors. In 2021, his Facebook account was removed after he shared false claims about the coronavirus and vaccines. And not only is he a Trump supporter, but he’s repeated the president’s false claims of election fraud and initially supported the January 6 insurrection.

Sorbo might have thought he’d find a lot of people on the internet and agreed with him about the male cheerleaders — and sadly there were a lot — but his comments were also flooded with people calling him out in hilarious ways.

"Kevin Sorbo after he’s watched this video 50 times."

"You've literally kissed men"

"The fact that the man who portrayed freaking Hercules is so damn fragile is wild to me."

"Didn’t you wear the exact same outfits in Hercules?"

"Kevin, is it too difficult for you to avert your gaze from the gyrating man?"

"Bruh...this IS you."

"KSorbs: 'The gays hurt my feelings.' Also KSorbs:"

"wont be able to keep your eyes off the male cheerleaders?"

"So gay for pay is okay?"

anti-lgbtq+homophobiakevin sorbomale cheerleadersminnesota vikings

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Actor Charlie Gillespie 2021
Celebrities

Charlie Gillespie is hiding his goods with just a guitar and the gays are going feral

Stripe
Culture

Queer merch wasn’t welcome on Stripe — until backlash hit

Andy Cohen Bravo show WWHL Luke MacFarlane touching ears talking about Russell Tovey
Celebrities

Luke Macfarlane strangest turn-on? Russell Tovey's ears are burning

Watch Now: Pride Today
© Equal Entertainment LLC