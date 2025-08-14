The internet is brutally reminding Kevin Sorbo of his gay kiss after he hated on male cheerleaders

Homophobic conservative actor Kevin Sorbo is being roasted after making rude comments about the new male cheerleaders who just joined the Minnesota Vikings’ squad.
When the Vikings announced that dancers Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn were joining the cheerleading team, MAGA immediately started melting down.
Sorbo quickly jumped on the anti-LGBTQ+ bandwagon by reposting a video clip of Shiek dancing in his new Vikings uniform on X, writing, “I’ve been a Vikings fan all my life… sigh. I need a new team now.”
Usually, people might have been angry about his comment and moved on, but social media users with excellent memories were quick to point out Sorbo’s hypocrisy.
“This you?” one person commented alongside a photo of Sorbo passionately kissing another man in the film Meet the Spartans.
Looks like the 66-year-old actor-turned conspiracy peddler might have forgotten that he once went gay for pay and locked mustaches with a hot guy while shirtless.
Other people also reminded Sorbo that when he starred in Hercules, he used to have long, luscious locks that looked an awful lot like the way the cheerleader he hates styles his hair.
This is far from the first time Sorbo has shown his true colors. In 2021, his Facebook account was removed after he shared false claims about the coronavirus and vaccines. And not only is he a Trump supporter, but he’s repeated the president’s false claims of election fraud and initially supported the January 6 insurrection.
Sorbo might have thought he’d find a lot of people on the internet and agreed with him about the male cheerleaders — and sadly there were a lot — but his comments were also flooded with people calling him out in hilarious ways.