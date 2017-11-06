The New Starbucks Holiday Ad Features an Adorable Lesbian Couple

It’s the first Monday of November, so it’s reasonable to assume that you’ve already had your fill of Christmas commercials, ads, and, in some particularly irritating instances, music. Thankfully Starbucks is here to rescue us, as usual.

In the company’s new ad, “Giving Good Starts With You,” a generic holiday tune plays in the background as sweeping lines and strokes takes us through gift-giving scenes that are all types of inclusive. An elderly biracial couple takes a stroll holding one another’s mittened hands, and different scenes of diverse families and their traditions play out, all leading up to a pair of women clasping hands over a shared cup of coffee.

Maybe this feel-good ad will be what sets off the annual holiday Starbucks boycott from conservative Christians this year instead of ambiguous holiday cups not pandering to their specific religion. Watch, below.