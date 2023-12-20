Ryan Gosling Drops A "Ken" Holiday Bop, We're Gagged! Watch The Video Here

As if we weren’t already excited enough that Ryan Gosling teased the potential of a Ken-focused sequel for Barbie, he’s gone and gotten us even more excited by dropping a new holiday version of the “I’m Just Ken” bop from the film, just in time for Christmas.

The updated holiday rendition sees more of an amplified drumbeat as compared to its original, but that wasn’t the only version of the song Gosling released. Along with the “Merry Kristmas Barbie” mix, he released a full Ken: The EP project that sees a total of three different renditions of the song, including the “In My Feelings” acoustic set and the “Purple Disco Machine” remix.