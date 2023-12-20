Ryan Gosling Drops A "Ken" Holiday Bop, We're Gagged! Watch The Video Here
We never knew we needed all of these remixes so bad...
As if we weren’t already excited enough that Ryan Gosling teased the potential of a Ken-focused sequel for Barbie, he’s gone and gotten us even more excited by dropping a new holiday version of the “I’m Just Ken” bop from the film, just in time for Christmas.
The updated holiday rendition sees more of an amplified drumbeat as compared to its original, but that wasn’t the only version of the song Gosling released. Along with the “Merry Kristmas Barbie” mix, he released a full Ken: The EP project that sees a total of three different renditions of the song, including the “In My Feelings” acoustic set and the “Purple Disco Machine” remix.
Ryan Gosling & Mark Ronson - I'm Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie) [Official Music Video]
First of all, we’re gagged.
Second of all, this just further proves why Mark Ronson, who produced the Barbie soundtrack, won the Soundtrack of the Year title from this year’s Variety Hitmakers event.
Gosling, who presented the award, talked about making up “Kenergy,” a noun to understand the strength needed to “sustain a period of ‘Kenning,’” which is a verb meaning to “reflect so that others might shine.”
Ronson, he said, had no better description of himself than that.
He also praised Ronson for putting Ken on the map, noting that “the entire world gave zero f**ks” about him prior to the film’s release. “He was just this 70-year-old crotchless doll with no house, no car, no job, and no voice, and look at him now!" he said. "He has a Grammy-nominated power ballad and the voice of an angel. What happened? It’s simple. He met Mark Ronson, and his life changed forever.”
Outside of the compliments, Gosling is definitely right about one thing: Thanks to his portrayal, Ken is definitely not a 70-year-old crotchless doll anymore, and we’re so glad he gifted us these remixes to add to our playlists.
Here’s to hoping that Ken's sequel really works out. In the meantime, we'll be listening to this EP on repeat! There's no such thing as too much Kenergy (or Ryan Gosling, for that matter)!