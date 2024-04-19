Scroll To Top
Entertainment

New Beyoncé documentary to explore Black voices in country music

New Beyoncé documentary to explore Black voices in country music

call me country beyoncé documentary
Shutterstock

The doc describes the country music debate as "the latest arena of the culture wars in America."

@andrewjstillman

Every time Beyoncé does something, there’s a cultural shift!

Since the surprise digital drop of her self-titled album in 2013, we’ve been in a constant state of curiosity about her every move to effectively gag us and steal all of our money.

She did all of that again this year with the release of Cowboy Carter, which serves as Act II of her overall rumored Renaissance trilogy of albums. It explores Beyoncé’s southern roots and reconnects with the Black voices that made up country music in the first place, weaved in with present-day artists to bring the two together.

It also made her the first Black woman to ever top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Her doing so has obviously set off racists who believe that Black people “don’t belong” in country music. But she’s also reaffirmed the fact that Black artists exist in country music in the present day just as much as the genre's origins. The same conversation occurred in 2019 when Lil Nas X released “Old Town Road.”

Now, an upcoming CNN FlashDocs documentary, Call Me Country: Beyoncé & Nashville’s Renaissance, announced by Max and Warner Brothers, will examine the impact of these conversations with Cowboy Carter front and center.

According to the press release, the album “arrived during a revolution within country music as the latest arena of the culture wars in America,” and noted that “some in the industry are welcoming more diverse artists, while others stick to a much narrower view of a genre that predominately centers around straight, white men.”

The documentary will explore the “impact of how high-profile artists like Lil Nas X and Beyoncé are challenging the country music status quo and how Black artists in Nashville have been laying the foundation for this transformation for some time.”

Other musicians featured include Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” banjo player, Rhiannon Giddens, and gay country singer T.J. Osborne and his brother, John, of Brothers Osborne. It also features analysis from culture and country music experts, including the Co-Directors of the Black Opry, Holly G. and Tanner D.

We don’t have much else to go on based on the 15-second teaser released by Max, but we’ll have all of our questions answered on April 26 when the doc drops on the platform.

EntertainmentfilmMusicDocumentary
brothers osbornecall me countrycowboy carterdocumentarylil nas xrhiannon giddenstj osbornebeyonce
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Denise Richards, Tyler Cameron
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

47 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Andrew J. Stillman

Contributing Writer for Pride.com

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Andrew J. Stillman is a freelance writer and yoga instructor exploring the world. Check him out at andrewjstillman.com or follow him @andrewjstillman on all the things.

Read Full Bio