Scroll To Top
Celebrities

10 last minute Valentine's Day cards for queer cuties

10 last minute Valentine's Day cards for queer cuties

David Archuleta; SZA; Kim Petras
(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (images) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Johnny Nunez/Getty Images; Cody Critcheloe

Nothing says love like pictures of hot celebrities.

rachelkiley

Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers!

Oh, did you forget? Did you have every intention of taking your time to find the perfect card for your crush/gal pal/boy toy/non-binary babe/situationship-you-wish-could-be-more but, in stereotypical “gays are always late” fashion, you kept putting things off too long and now you’re desperately scouring the internet for last minute ideas?

Or maybe you just prefer something casual from the jump — a lil e-card that says “hey, I thought of you, but like, not that much, so don’t make it weird.”

Either way, PRIDE has you covered. Nothing says queer Valentine’s Day like sending your insert-relationship-status-descriptor-here a digital image of a famous person with a sexy slogan that may or may not have anything to do with how you actually feel about them.

So take a little browse through our collection, and if you’re feeling really adventurous (read: horny and desperate), maybe you can even just throw one of these suckers up on Instagram and see if any hotties near you bite. If that’s your thing.

Jacob Elordi

(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (image) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hayley Kiyoko

(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (image) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (image) Nina Westervelt/Getty Images

Kim Petras

(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (image) Cody Critcheloe

Pedro Pascal

(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (image) Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

SZA

(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (image) Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

David Archuleta

(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (image) Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Janelle Mon\u00e1e

(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (image) Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (image) Amazon MGM Studios

Lily Rose Depp

(digital collage) Jade Delgado for Pride.com (image) HBO

From Your Site Articles
CelebritiesDatingValentinesDayHolidaysLove
barry keoghandavid archuletahayley kiyokojacob elordijanelle monaekim petraslil nas xlily rose depppedro pascalsaltburnszavalentine's day
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

​These 44 Stars Came Out In 2023 ​

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio