10 last minute Valentine's Day cards for queer cuties

Happy Valentine’s Day, lovers!

Oh, did you forget? Did you have every intention of taking your time to find the perfect card for your crush/gal pal/boy toy/non-binary babe/situationship-you-wish-could-be-more but, in stereotypical “gays are always late” fashion, you kept putting things off too long and now you’re desperately scouring the internet for last minute ideas?

Or maybe you just prefer something casual from the jump — a lil e-card that says “hey, I thought of you, but like, not that much, so don’t make it weird.”

Either way, PRIDE has you covered. Nothing says queer Valentine’s Day like sending your insert-relationship-status-descriptor-here a digital image of a famous person with a sexy slogan that may or may not have anything to do with how you actually feel about them.

So take a little browse through our collection, and if you’re feeling really adventurous (read: horny and desperate), maybe you can even just throw one of these suckers up on Instagram and see if any hotties near you bite. If that’s your thing.

