Scroll To Top
Holidays

Sapphic Holiday Romance & Hijinks Are In The Air In This Sweet Christmas Movie Clip (Exclusive)

Sapphic Holiday Romance & Hijinks Are In The Air In This Sweet Christmas Movie Clip (Exclusive)

Humberly González and Ali Leibert
Courtesy of Hallmark

Friends & Family Christmas is giving queer girlies the sweet Hallmark love story we’ve been waiting for.

rachiepants

There is nothing more wholesome than the tradition of cozying up during the holidays with a Hallmark Channel holiday romance, but until recent years, that tradition was just straight folks. No longer, the gays and the Sapphics are finally getting in on all the sentimental holiday movie fun, too. And we love to see it.

Case in point, this year's Friends and Family Christmas starring Humberly González and Ali Leibert, who against all the odds are on a collision course with an unexpected romance and hopefully a whole lot of kissing under the mistletoe.

The film follows Dani (González), an aspiring artist who is all set to spend her first Christmas in New York with her new circle of artist friends. But her low-key, high-art holiday plans are disrupted by the arrival of her parents who surprise, are here to bring Christmas with them and relive all the holiday traditions she grew up with. But this is a love story, so also complicating matters is Amelia (Liebert) a hard-working attorney whose father wants to set her up with Dani. As it turns out Dani’s family is just as eager for their daughter to find love. Together Dani and Amelia hatch a plan to appease their parents and make Amelia look good in front of the partners at her firm, you guessed it they are going to pose as a couple for the holidays — and NOT fall in love.

Can you guess what happens next?

It's sweet, charming, and pure — and exactly the kind of cozy watch that makes the spirits bright over the holiday season. Also, they have adorable chemistry. Get a sneak peek at Dani and Amelia meeting up and things immediately getting complicated when the family arrives, in this exclusive clip.

Friends and Family Christmas premieres on December 17, on The Hallmark Network. 

From Your Site Articles
HolidaysTVVideoLesbianMovies
hallmarkhallmark channelfriends and family christmaslgbt christms movieslesbian christmas moviesali leiberthumberly gonzález
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

Drag Race Trades
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

27 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Shatto

EIC of PRIDE.com

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Rachel Shatto, Editor in Chief of PRIDE.com, is an SF Bay Area-based writer, podcaster, and former editor of Curve magazine, where she honed her passion for writing about social justice and sex (and their frequent intersection). Her work has appeared on Elite Daily, Tecca, and Joystiq, and she podcasts regularly about horror on the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network. She can’t live without cats, vintage style, video games, drag queens, or the Oxford comma.

Read Full Bio