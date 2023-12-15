Sapphic Holiday Romance & Hijinks Are In The Air In This Sweet Christmas Movie Clip (Exclusive)

There is nothing more wholesome than the tradition of cozying up during the holidays with a Hallmark Channel holiday romance, but until recent years, that tradition was just straight folks. No longer, the gays and the Sapphics are finally getting in on all the sentimental holiday movie fun, too. And we love to see it.

Case in point, this year's Friends and Family Christmas starring Humberly González and Ali Leibert, who against all the odds are on a collision course with an unexpected romance and hopefully a whole lot of kissing under the mistletoe.

The film follows Dani (González), an aspiring artist who is all set to spend her first Christmas in New York with her new circle of artist friends. But her low-key, high-art holiday plans are disrupted by the arrival of her parents who surprise, are here to bring Christmas with them and relive all the holiday traditions she grew up with. But this is a love story, so also complicating matters is Amelia (Liebert) a hard-working attorney whose father wants to set her up with Dani. As it turns out Dani’s family is just as eager for their daughter to find love. Together Dani and Amelia hatch a plan to appease their parents and make Amelia look good in front of the partners at her firm, you guessed it they are going to pose as a couple for the holidays — and NOT fall in love.

Can you guess what happens next?

It's sweet, charming, and pure — and exactly the kind of cozy watch that makes the spirits bright over the holiday season. Also, they have adorable chemistry. Get a sneak peek at Dani and Amelia meeting up and things immediately getting complicated when the family arrives, in this exclusive clip.