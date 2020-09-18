12 Problems Bisexual Girls Deal With

From unaccepting family members to friends that just don't get it, it can be hard to fit in. These 12 problems are just a few of the things we have to deal with throughout our lives...
(Oh, and if we left one of your problems out, feel free to let us know in the comments!)
We've all been there. Your sexuality feels a little mixed up and confusing, so you have no idea how to identify yourself. The good news is: no one gets to decide if you are or aren't bi except yourself! So go ahead. If "bisexual" feels right, then it's right for you!
This can be especially bad for bisexual girls. When we say we're dating a boy, people assume we're straight. Then, if we break up and date a girl, people assume we're strictly gay. Why can't we sit on a spectrum of sexual attraction? Just because I like all kinds of people doesn't mean I'm "really" straight or "really" just a repressed gay girl.
If you're a bi girl who's mostly attracted to guys, coming out can feel like a weird idea. Why come out to your family and friends if, realistically, you think you'll never date another girl? Homophobic and biphobic pressure keeps us in the closet, even though we should be able to express our sexual identity freely and openly.
Even if you do come out, your family thinks you're just "experimenting" and will somehow become straight. As if your bisexuality popped up randomly and just needs a few years to go away. Sure, whatever.
Yes, because I don't really care about my lovers and partners, I just want to score some likes on social media. Yawn. This one has been around for awhile, and despite the fact it's been thoroughly debunked, it's pervasive.
Oh jeez. Been there, done that. There's nothing as bittersweet as falling for your best friend. Unless, of course, she feels the same way. Then it's just sweet!
Lesbian and gay characters and celebrities are more visible than ever. But what about bisexual folks? We do get some support here and there, but by and large it seems like we simply get overshadowed in the grand scheme of things. If not erased altogether.
Ugh, no! I mean, your dress is cute, but it's only cute because you're the one wearing it. Why is it so difficult flirting with other girls?
Ugh, no! I mean, I'm not really into you like that! But your dress is super cute. Guh, why is complimenting other people so hard?
"But you're attracted to boys and girls! It must be so easy to score a catch." Nope, wrong. Just because the sea is wider doesn't mean you catch more fish. Bisexual women come with all sorts of preferences, everything from hook-ups to serious monogamous relationships. That's what's so important about bisexual visibility: We need to show people that being bi means a variety of things.
Too gay for your straight friends, too straight for your gay friends. Sometimes it can be hard to find your own friend group, especially if you find yourself in a community that's simply unsupportive.
They're onto us. They figured out we want to have brunches in every high school and a bisexual in every home.
But no, seriously, it can be difficult living in a world that isn't very accepting of bi people. With LGBTQ+ politics front and center, we're often inaccurately represented in the media. Or otherwise treated as unequal. Sometimes a little bit of humor is the best way to get by.