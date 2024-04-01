32 pics of trans folx radiating JOY while getting gender affirming haircuts on TDOV
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Last Sunday marked the 14th annual celebration of Trans Day of Visibility. All across the country trans folx and the people who love and support them rang in the day with various celebrations — including the Autonomy Salon & Wellness in Richmond, VA which did something very special to mark the holiday.
Autonomy Salon & Wellness is a sanctuary for queer and gender-affirming care. It's owned and operated by NB trans man Hayden Muller, who recently launched a fundraiser to help promote emerging apprentices to employees and make needed upgrades to the salon. That event was a TDOV cut-a-thon where people made "pay what you can" donations for gender-affirming haircuts, and the community showed up!
What a beautiful cause and idea. The fundraiser continues, to learn more about how it's coming along visit their GoFundMe page, check out the salon on their website, or find them on Instagram @autonomy_rva.
To see the stylists in action and their happy clients, keep scrolling!
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
We asked: What does transgender visibility mean to you?
Hayden answered: Transgender visibility means to be seen as a human being existing in this world. To me allowing others to know about my identity as a nonbinary trans man allows me to create an example for those who came before me and who will come after. Transgender visibility is about creating as much safety and inclusion as physically possible for the legacy of all transgender humans.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
We asked: Why do you think gender affirming spaces are important to the LGBTQ+ community and beyond?
Hayden answered: Autonomy Salon & Wellness strives to create an unassuming environment period. We know your pronouns, we do not have “men’s” and “women’s” services and we will not talk to you in an assuming way ever. We realize that an affirming haircut is not just about looking good, it’s about feeling at home. Not only do we cater to the trans and GNC community, but we also like to think of ourselves as neurodivergent friendly as well. We offer fidget toys, blankets, and snacks.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
We asked: What do you hope people take away from their experience at Autonomy Salon & Wellness?
Hayden answered: I only hope that folks walk away from Autonomy feeling renewed, comfortable in the mirror, and happily at home within themselves. I most importantly want them to know that if they’re having a hard time loving their vessel, I will offer it love until the find it for themselves. I hope sincerely that they walk away feeling seen, heard and valued.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
We asked: What special touches have you added to your salon that help create ease and comfort for the transgender and gender non-conforming community?
Hayden answered: I have personally designed the salon itself to feel as close to an inviting and comforting home as possible. It’s so difficult to come home to yourself as a trans person and if that helps one person feel more comfortable coming to take care of themselves then so be it. We did our job.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
We asked: What does gender affirming care mean to you?
Hayden answered: Gender affirming care means that you feel affirmed as your whole self regardless of what part of the journey you’re in. Sometimes I feel it could just be left at affirming care, and then maybe the cisgender and heteronormative folks could stop fighting against something that is so readily available to them. We ask no questions about your gender journey or expression. Everyone is in a different place, and it is not my job to assume what that is, it is my job to ensure that the care that I have longed for for myself is readily available to anyone who steps foot into Autonomy.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Keep scrolling to see more pics from Autonomy Salon & Wellness' TDOV celebration. Learn about the salon on their website, find them on instagram @autonomy_rva, and check out how the fundraiser is doing on GoFundMe.
Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.
Nikki Aye is a photojournalist and the digital photo editor for equalpride’s full family of publications. As a lifelong activist, Nikki is passionate about telling the important stories shaping our queer historical narrative.