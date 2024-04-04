Dev Patel on how his revenge film 'Monkey Man' is also about India's trans community

Dev Patel's new film Monkey Man may be a thriller about a fight club and the desire for retribution, but it's also about the trans community in India.

In a recent red carpet interview with Variety, Patel — who co-wrote, directed, and starred in the film —opened up about how Monkey Man is an "anthem for the underdog, voiceless and marginalized."

In the film, Patel plays a young man named Kid who earns money in an underground fight club and is hell-bent on infiltrating the city's powerful elite so he can seek revenge for the death of his mother. "As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him," the official synopsis reads.