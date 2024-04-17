'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise' gay star Shawn Finch finds romance with trans girlfriend

Now THIS is incredible representation!

90 Day Fiancé is a juggernaut in the reality TV universe and its hit spin-off Love in Paradise is no exception.

On the upcoming fourth season, four lovestruck Americans are showing their exciting relationships around the world at exotic destinations including Brazil, Italy, Malta and Colombia.

Shawn Finch is a gay hairdresser from West Hollywood, CA who met the love of his life, Alliya de Batista, online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hailing from Brazil, Alliya was actually assigned male at birth and met Shawn as Douglas, but she later embraced her true identity as a trans woman as their relationship progressed.

As a homosexual man, Shawn has also gone on a journey of his own as he's learned to love and accept Alliya in the skin she feels most comfortable in.

"It's an amazing story. As much as I wasn't prepared for everything that was going to happen in my life, I was glad it was being documented. I think it's such an important story," Finch tells PRIDE.

Shawn is looking forward to opening people's minds as they learn about his relationship on 90 Day Fiancé.

"I think there's so many people out there that it's going to touch [like] people that might have the same feelings as Alliya, people that might not understand somebody like Alliya, and even for myself."

Not only is Shawn excited that Alliya's story will inspire fans of the show, but he's hoping people will see his side of the story as well.

"No one ever talks about the partners and what they go through. I'm half of this relationship, but I'm dealing with a whole person that has to live their life authentically. I'm learning and I've had my own prejudices and preconceived notions, so I'm not above it. I'm learning as we go along."

It's no easy task signing up to document all the highs and lows in an overseas relationship. However, Shawn wanted to do whatever it took to help Alliya on her journey.

"For me to do this... was a big deal. The reason I did it was for Douglas. I know the reason I did it was for Douglas and now I'm doing it because of Alliya. I'm hoping that I can do a good job representing the community and this particular part of the community."

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise premieres Monday on TLC. To see the full interview with Shawn Finch, check out the video below.