Ashley Darby reacts to Joel Kim Booster slamming Shannon Beador following Love Hotel filming

The RHOP star is breaking down what happened when Booster popped off on social media.

rickycornish

Ashley Darby always keeps it real.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is gearing up for its ninth season and the departures of Candiace Dillard Bassett and Robyn Dixon are shifting the dynamics between the ladies.

In fact, Darby promises some must-watch TV as the women go head-to-head during an explosive argument at Dr. Wendy Osefo's birthday.

"The subject matter was very tense. There had been some remnants that had trickled over from what happened in the previous season and that was sort of like a pimple that popped. Wait until you see that whole scene. There was so much emotion," Darby tells PRIDE.

Speaking of heightened emotion, Darby is spilling the tea on drama that happened off-camera on another show she just wrapped... Love Hotel.

The new Bravo spin-off follows four single ladies from The Real Housewives universe as they try and find their soulmate. Joel Kim Booster serves as the host, but everything wasn't so lovely behind the scenes.

Once filming wrapped on the debut season, Booster went on a social media tirade against RHOC star Shannon Beador and slammed her for being a 'pathetic drunk' and even said he 'hopes she suffers.'

"That actually came out the day that we were leaving. That caught everybody by surprise. It was quite shocking. I give Joel props. He did a great job on the show, as you'll see, but that was quite surprising. It caught all of us completely out of left field."

Beador has since responded as well. "I really don't know what it's about, because an hour earlier that night, before the wrap party, he had tears in his eyes. And he said, 'I'm so happy for you,'" she recalled during Shannon and Vicki Live! on Thursday.

"He trashed my daughters. He said that he hopes that I suffer. He said that he feels sorry for [ex-boyfriend] John Janssen," she continued. "He says that I'm nothing but a pathetic drunk. And it's really going to look silly for him because he had nothing but love for me the entire time."

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres Sunday night on Bravo. To see the full interview with Ashley Darby, check out the video at the top of the page.

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

