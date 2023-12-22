Candiace Dillard Bassett Calls Out Robyn Dixon For Being Dishonest On 'RHOP'

Her vocals are clean, but her reads are for filth.

Candiace Dillard Bassett shook up The Real Housewives of Potomac when she joined the show in its third season.

Since then, the star has gone head-to-head with a few of her castmates over the years, but this season is seeing her at odds with someone she considers a dear friend.

Robyn Dixon came under fire at the end of season seven after she went on her podcast Reasonably Shady and opened up on her husband's affair. During the podcast episode, Dixon then encouraged her listeners to subscribe to her Patreon so they could hear more of the story.

Once this all unraveled, Bassett went on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her frustrations with Dixon for not showing certain parts of her life on TV.

Once season eight started filming, Bassett and many of her costars held Dixon accountable for hiding her life from the cameras. "[She went] behind a paywall to share her personal business when she's paid more than me to talk about her business on television. It almost wouldn't have been as bad if she had just not talked about it all. You talked about it and then charged people for it. I don't understand why she would do that," Bassett tells PRIDE. The reality TV personality is also well aware of the mixed feedback that the current season of RHOP is receiving. "You have to keep watching. This season gets so good. Austin was a very tumultuous trip. I think for everyone, except for maybe one, is valuable to our show. If we can get it together, we could go another season with this group. Ashley, Mia, Wendy, Karen, Robyn, Nneka [and] I [are] valuable to our group. We all add something. I want to see more of Nneka and less of Nneka fighting with Wendy." Although Bassett wishes the feud between Wendy Osefo and Nneka Ihim would come to an end, it looks like these two are still at odds after Ihim accused Osefo's mother of submitting her name to a shrine. "I rarely ever say never, but I talked to Wendy often. I know how hurt she was and still is. I want to support Wendy. This is yet again, another attack on her family. Contrary to popular belief, Wendy is very sensitive and compassionate. She wants to be friends with these girls. Is there hope? I have no idea."