Scroll To Top
Interviews

Candiace Dillard Bassett Calls Out Robyn Dixon For Being Dishonest On RHOP

Candiace Dillard Bassett Calls Out Robyn Dixon For Being Dishonest On 'RHOP'

Candiace Dillard Bassett
Image: Jai Lennard/Bravo

The reality TV personality isn't happy with her costar's actions this season.

rickycornish

Her vocals are clean, but her reads are for filth.

Candiace Dillard Bassett shook up The Real Housewives of Potomac when she joined the show in its third season.

Since then, the star has gone head-to-head with a few of her castmates over the years, but this season is seeing her at odds with someone she considers a dear friend.

Robyn Dixon came under fire at the end of season seven after she went on her podcast Reasonably Shady and opened up on her husband's affair. During the podcast episode, Dixon then encouraged her listeners to subscribe to her Patreon so they could hear more of the story.

Once this all unraveled, Bassett went on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her frustrations with Dixon for not showing certain parts of her life on TV.

Once season eight started filming, Bassett and many of her costars held Dixon accountable for hiding her life from the cameras.

"[She went] behind a paywall to share her personal business when she's paid more than me to talk about her business on television. It almost wouldn't have been as bad if she had just not talked about it all. You talked about it and then charged people for it. I don't understand why she would do that," Bassett tells PRIDE.

The reality TV personality is also well aware of the mixed feedback that the current season of RHOP is receiving.

"You have to keep watching. This season gets so good. Austin was a very tumultuous trip. I think for everyone, except for maybe one, is valuable to our show. If we can get it together, we could go another season with this group. Ashley, Mia, Wendy, Karen, Robyn, Nneka [and] I [are] valuable to our group. We all add something. I want to see more of Nneka and less of Nneka fighting with Wendy."

Although Bassett wishes the feud between Wendy Osefo and Nneka Ihim would come to an end, it looks like these two are still at odds after Ihim accused Osefo's mother of submitting her name to a shrine.

"I rarely ever say never, but I talked to Wendy often. I know how hurt she was and still is. I want to support Wendy. This is yet again, another attack on her family. Contrary to popular belief, Wendy is very sensitive and compassionate. She wants to be friends with these girls. Is there hope? I have no idea."

Beyond her all of the unscripted drama on RHOP, Bassett is also showing off her skills as an actress on the hit ALLBLK drama Hush.

The star plays one of the villains on the hit show, Syleena, which she believes compliments her role on RHOP in a few ways.

"I love that I get to play this character who is not like me in that she's got a villain era happening. Everything that she does is for the greater good in her mind and she's trying to survive. That's the part of Syleena that is me, so I got to show some of that."

In the current season of Hush, Bassett is doing much more than just playing a devious character. The star is even showing some some skin in some spicy love scenes on the show.

"It helps to have people around you who know what you're doing. It's terrifying! It's fun to say I did it. I did it well. It looks good! I believe it. The audience believes it, so I can go to sleep."

Hush season two is streaming now on ALLBLK and The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday nights on Bravo.

To see the full interview with Candiace Dillard Bassett, check out the videos above and below.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralEntertainmentCelebrities
reality tvreality showreal housewivesreal housewives of potomacbravointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut Magazine - Fellow Travelers

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Benjamin Julian, Drea de Mateo, Franek Skywalker
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

44 Celebrities With OnlyFans Accounts to Thirst Over

Saltburn, The Color Purple, All Us Strangers
Movies
Badge
gallery

87 LGBTQ+ Movies We Can’t Wait To See In 2023

below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

25 All-Time Greatest Lesbian Sex Scenes in Movies & Where To Stream Them

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 Reasons Being A Bottom Is Tougher Than Being A Top

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+

Adore Delano, Karan Brar, Wayne Brady, Billie Eilish
ComingOut
Badge
gallery

These 43 Stars Came Out In 2023 (So Far)

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

25 Best Himbo Characters In Movies & TV Shows

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters
TV
Badge
gallery

30 TV Shows With Bisexual Guy Characters & Where To Watch Them

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 20 Sex Scenes on 'Bridgerton', Ranked

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

30 Best 'Trades Of The Season' In The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Franchise

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio