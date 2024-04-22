Scroll To Top
Interviews

Cody Seiya reveals how much longer he'll stay in the adult film industry

Cody Seiya Gay Porn Adult Film Pride
FadedSons3 / Rick Day

The popular content creator is our Man Crush Monday and he loves his job — but all good things must come to an end.

rickycornish

Could a retirement be on the horizon?

Cody Seiya has shot to superstardom since his debut as a gay adult entertainer back in 2020.

In just a few short years, the star has received critical acclaim and plenty of passionate fans who love his spicy content.

Similar to many young sex workers, the model graduated from college during the COVID-19 pandemic and needed to pay the bills somehow. Thankfully, taking a risk and becoming a pornstar has worked in Seiya's favor.

"The world was ending. I needed to pay rent still, unfortunately. So I was like, 'I'm just going to show hole on the internet and have fun and see what happens.' What started as a necessity started becoming an obligation and passion for me," Seiya tells PRIDE.

The adult film industry is infamously known for showing a lack of diversity or stereotyping many models into one role or type of scene.

As Seiya's career began to take off, the star has served as a resource to all minorities, but specifically the AAPI community when it comes to versatile visibility in gay porn.

"I was able to be the representation that was so desperately lacking in the industry. Hearing from people saying, 'Oh my God, it's so nice to see someone who looks like me in the industry. It's helping empower me to make me feel more sexy.' That's really what keeps me going and keeps me humble. There's still so much work to do within that space. It's not just muscular, cis, white men."

Many people in the LGBTQ+ community who are of Asian descent have often struggled with coming to terms with their sexuality and eventually coming out of the closet, which is a reality Seiya can resonate with.

"I had a lot of trouble coming out. There's so much internalized shame, not just being from an AAPI family. My mom was literally fresh off the boat from Hong Kong, so she was very much stuck in her culture. When I came out to her, that was a really challenging time. Also, mentioning sex work with her was very hard for to reconcile with. She doesn't necessarily accept it, but she understands it."

Although his coming out journey has had its trials and tribulations, Seiya advises anyone who may be struggling with accepting their sexuality or identity to follow their gut and live life as authentically as possible.

"It's hard to get over the fear, but once you're able to do it, it's going to make you so much more of a fully rounded person and it'll make you so much more confident."

Seiya has certainly inspired many people to love themselves more and embrace Pride all year long.

His career in porn may have just started four years ago, but his impact has definitely been felt throughout the community. However, anyone working in adult entertainment knows how hard the industry can be.

Seiya loves his job, but he's well aware that a retirement will come sooner rather than later.

"I want to stay in as long as I can. It isn't the most sustainable in terms of mental health and the body gets tired. It is a very demanding career. I want to say maybe another two or three years. The day it stops being fun, that's when I stop."

It's a relief he's still having fun, even outside of porn. The star is also an incredibly talented artist and he's using his gifts for an incredible cause.

Seiya has recently partnered with The Pride Store to show off his amazing sketches for people to purchase, with some of the proceeds benefitting the Free Speech Coalition.

"I've been an illustrator and a comic book artist for a lot of my life. That's where my real passions are, especially in queer erotic art and helping people express themselves through that. The Free Speech Coalition is so important. The cause that they're working towards is to help keep free speech... free speech!"

Fans can check out Seiya's work on The Pride Store's website. Plus, they'll receive 10% off with promo code “CodySilver” and 10% of the total order will be donated to Free Speech Coalition.

To see the full interview with Cody Seiya, check out the video below.

Cody Seiya Reveals How Much Longer He'll Stay in the Adult Film Industryyoutu.be

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio