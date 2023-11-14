Scroll To Top
Dante Colle Spills On His Epic Showdown With Joey Mills On The Shocking 'X-Rated: NYC' Finale

Dante Colle Spills On His Epic Showdown With Joey Mills On The Shocking 'X-Rated: NYC' Finale

Dante Colle Joey Mills X-Rated: NYC
Images: OUTtv

The adult entertainer's time in the Big Apple has come to an end.

rickycornish

The girlies are fighting!

Season two of OUTtv's hit show X-Rated: NYC has officially wrapped and the explosive finale shocked fans with Dante Colle announcing his departure from the show.

With the original cast starring Colle, Joey Mills, Max Konnor, and Boomer Banks, future seasons of X-Rated: NYC will be look different as someone will replace Colle's spot as he moves back to Los Angeles.

Colle didn't see eye-to-eye with his costars on a slew of hot topics, so he decided to leave New York City behind. His confrontation with Joey Mills ended up being the straw that broke the camel's back.

"Nobody understands the need to be professional in some of these situations. This show was such a big thing for me. Despite all the problems, I loved being with the guys," Colle tells PRIDE.

X-Rated: NYC has been a toxic journey for Colle since the first season. OG fans will remember that the adult entertainer moved back to LA after season one's shenanigans. Season two was a bit of a restart, but things weren't resolved by the end of filming, so Colle has decided to move back to LA for good.

"It wasn't an easy decision, but when you see patterns repeat themselves over and over again, this isn't working. I left once. There was a good reason for that. Things are clearly not working, so this place isn't for you. It was really tricky to leave such a big thing."

Joey Mills confronted Colle at season two's finale after he discovered that Colle secretly hooked up with his ex Angel Rivera. This led to a hilarious argument that resulted in Colle packing his bags.

"It's none of Joey's business! We didn't even do anything. It wasn't that big of a deal. Yeah it's his ex, but they're always on and off. Joey f***s everybody. Am I just going to avoid every single person that he f***s? No I'm not. We didn't do much. It was just a quick little thing and nothing serious. Joey just assumed the worst. I think he overreacted just a little bit."

The finale also showed the producers of X-Rated: NYC playing with the idea of following Colle's move back to LA, which would result in a future spin-off. Colle essentially confirmed a new show is in the works.

"It's a very different show in LA. It's a completely different group of people and that brings a whole new thing to the table. It's two cities, two totally different vibes. I really liked doing the LA show."

Binge the first two seasons of X-Rated: NYC now on OUTtv. To see the full interview with Dante Colle, check out the video below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

