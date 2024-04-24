Derrick Barry says her boyfriend Nebraska STILL gets death threats from 'Drag Race'

We don't stan this behavior.

Derrick Barry needs no introduction to fans of RuPaul's Drag Race as she's made plenty of memorable appearances on various shows in the Ru-Niverse, including the latest spin-off, RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked.

Based in Las Vegas, the show follows the queens from RuPaul's Drag Race Live as they get into shenanigans backstage and deal with a dose of drama.

Although there's plenty to watch on this new show, fans shouldn't expect to see Barry's boyfriend Nebraska Thunderf*** much.

After butting heads with Naomi Smalls on Vegas Revue, Nebraska still gets a ton of hate from toxic Drag Race fans, even though the show aired four years ago.

"I'm still praying for Nebraska. She still gets death threats and hate. Once she started doing drag, it's crazy how fast fans want to tear someone down. I think Nebraska has taken a step back and focused on modeling," Barry tells PRIDE.

Since the show aired, Nebraska and Naomi have made amends. The two are close friends, so any hate Nebraska receives today is entirely unwarranted.

"Naomi's been over to the house multiple times. We had a very tumultuous relationship on our season. We really focused on building a friendship and completely fell in love with each other. She's my best friend. I'm so grateful because I love my relationship with her."

Catch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked now on WOW Presents Plus. Check out the video below to see the full backstage interview with Derrick Barry.