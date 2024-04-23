Scroll To Top
Derrick Barry reveals which Drag Race queen she NEVER wants to work with again (exclusive)

Derrick Barry RuPaul's Drag Race Trinity K. Bonet
In a new backstage interview, the star is getting real on her castmates at RuPaul's Drag Race Live!

rickycornish

Oops.. she did it again!

Derrick Barry has never been afraid to share her opinions. After all, the queen has given fans of RuPaul's Drag Race plenty of memes and hilarious content over the years... especially when she's shady.

Thankfully, the Britney Spears impersonator is back on our screens on RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked.

Fans get a backstage pass to all of the shenanigans happening at the phenomenal Las Vegas prodution RuPaul's Drag Race Liveand are guaranteed to watch plenty of camp, sickening numbers, and drama of course.

"I may have to apologize sometimes for things I say, but I will never apologize for being boring because it's not going to happen," Barry tells PRIDE.

The cast of Untucked includes Barry, Latrice Royale, Coco Montrese, Bosco, Kennedy Davenport, Lawrence Chaney, Alexis Mateo, and Pangina Heals.

However, plenty of other notable queens from Drag Race have starred in the hit Vegas show. Sin City has seen a range of queens hit the stage from Kameron Michaels to Aquaria and even Plastique Tiara.

Although Barry has worked with a slew of stars since the show's debut in 2020, there is one particular queen that stands out as someone she's grown to love while working on Drag Race Live.

"[Naomi Smalls and I] had a very tumultuous relationship on our season. We really focused on building a friendship and completely fell in love with each other. She's my best friend. I'm so grateful because I love my relationship with her."

It's quite miraculous that Barry and Smalls have found common ground, but the same can't be said for all of Barry's co-stars. For a short time, Trinity K. Bonet starred alongside Barry in Drag Race Live and it sadly wasn't RuPaul's Best Friends Race behind the scenes.

"She wanted to do Beyoncé. She didn't get to for music clearance rights or I'm not really sure, so she did Whitney. I think that she just wasn't happy. I was so excited to work with her and it just wasn't what she thought it was going to be. I feel like sometimes I was living in her nightmare. I wish her nothing but success, but everyone else I loved working with!"

The tea is certainly hot. Catch new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked now on WOW Presents Plus. To see the full backstage interview with Derrick Barry, check out the video below.

Derrick Barry Reveals Which 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queen She Doesn't Want to Work With Ever Againyoutu.be

Interviews
rupaulrupaul's drag racecelebritiesderrick barrydragdrag queensdrag raceentertainmentexclusivefeudlas vegastrinity k bonetinterviews
Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

