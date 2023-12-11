8 Incredible Drag Artists Who Impersonate Music Popstars

The cream of the crop of drag impersonations!
Some drag entertainers dedicate their entire lives to impersonating a particular celebrity. These drag performers are obviously very passionate and respectful about the people that they impersonate, but they also have to look similar to these musicians, or be able to do a fierce makeup job that transforms their likeness into the celebrity they’re aiming to look alike.
Thankfully, we absolutely have a select group of drag artists out there who are the very best at impersonating the music divas and popstars that we love so much.
Scroll through to meet drag artists who are best known for impersonating popstars!
Hot Chocolate – Tina Turner
Hot Chocolate is world-famous for being a Tina Turner impersonator for several years. During the grand finale of Drag Race season 14, Hot Chocolate even received a special shot-out from RuPaul and the show aired a montage telling the herstory of this fabulous drag entertainer.
Instagram: @larryedwardslv
Derrick Barry – Britney Spears
It's Britney bitch... no it's Derrick, but we don't blame you for being confused.
Derrick Barry was already a famous and well-established Britney Spears impersonator way before she competed in season eight of Drag Race. In fact, Derrick had already auditioned for America’s Got Talent, but was unfortunately turned down.
Instagram: @derrickbarry
Miss Shalae – Beyoncé
Many drag enthusiasts consider Miss Shalae as the no. 1 Beyoncé impersonator when it comes to the art of drag. Miss Shalae has been very famous for many years, but her recreations of Beyoncé’s looks during the Renaissance era absolutely propelled her to new heights.
Instagram: @miss_shalae
Mariah Carey Carrie – Mariah Carey
The emancipation of Mimi! Mariah Carey Carrie is a very well-known impersonator of the butterfly diva herself, Mariah Carey.
Instagram: (currently inactive)
Jade Jolie – Taylor Swift
Between competing on Drag Race and Dragula, Jade Jolie carved a new career path for herself that involves impersonating Taylor Swift. After appearing in the music video for “You Need to Calm Down,” Jade doubled-down on her similarities to Taylor and started dedicating her drag to being a Taylor Swift illusionist.
Instagram: @missjadejolie
Venus DeLite – Madonna
Venus D-Lite, sometimes stylized as Venus DeLite, has been impersonating Madonna for several years. When she competed in the third season of Drag Race, Venus had already done procedures for her face to look more like Madonna’s. Over the years, her commitment to impersonating the Queen of Pop has only grown exponentially.
Instagram: @venusdlitemadonna (private)
Trinity K. Bonet – Beyoncé
Trinity K. Bonet competed in season six of Drag Race and returned for All Stars 6. Both times, Trinity professed her deep love for Beyoncé and also impersonated Queen Bey in a Rusical challenge for All Stars. Since then, Trinity has taken her aspirations to impersonate Beyoncé to the next-level, and we’ve been loving what we see.
Instagram: @trinitykbonet
Chad Michaels – Cher
Last but absolutely not the least, thee supreme Cher impersonator Chad Michaels is drag royalty. Between finishing as a runner-up on Drag Race season four and winning All Stars 1, Chad is the consummate professional and has shown nothing but the utmost respect for the icon and legend that is Cher.
Instagram: @chadmichaelsallstar