Would Kandy Muse compete on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' again? (exclusive)

The Muse is back!

Kandy Muse is one of the most polarizing figures to ever step foot on the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The queen has come in second place both of her runs on the popular show and may be down to try and snatch a crown for a lucky third time.

"I will say this... watching All Stars gives me an itch. I know I competed twice. If a third time were to ever come about, maybe [I'd compete again]. Maybe a Global [All Stars] moment? I don't know," Muse tells PRIDE.

Since Muse is watching the current season of All Stars like the rest of the Drag Race fandom, the queen also has her top picks as to who will enter the Hall of Fame next.

"I'm going to say between Angeria and Gottmik. I'm a little biased at the end of the day, but I also don't have to be, because the work speaks for itself."

On top of her predictions, Muse even hilariously read Shannel down on her recent appearance on The Pit Stop. She simply asked Trixie Mattel if Shannel is really one of the most famous drag queens in the world, but everyone could pick up on that light shade.

"Oh my God... I love Shannel! It was a little shady moment, which to be fair, I thought they were going to bleep. I think it was a valid question I asked, but Shannel is great at what she does."

