Scroll To Top
Interviews

Would Kandy Muse compete on RuPaul's Drag Race again? (exclusive)

Would Kandy Muse compete on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' again? (exclusive)

Kandy Muse RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
World of Wonder/Paramount+

The All Stars alum might be ready for one more werkroom return.

rickycornish

The Muse is back!

Kandy Muse is one of the most polarizing figures to ever step foot on the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The queen has come in second place both of her runs on the popular show and may be down to try and snatch a crown for a lucky third time.

"I will say this... watching All Stars gives me an itch. I know I competed twice. If a third time were to ever come about, maybe [I'd compete again]. Maybe a Global [All Stars] moment? I don't know," Muse tells PRIDE.

Since Muse is watching the current season of All Stars like the rest of the Drag Race fandom, the queen also has her top picks as to who will enter the Hall of Fame next.

"I'm going to say between Angeria and Gottmik. I'm a little biased at the end of the day, but I also don't have to be, because the work speaks for itself."

On top of her predictions, Muse even hilariously read Shannel down on her recent appearance on The Pit Stop. She simply asked Trixie Mattel if Shannel is really one of the most famous drag queens in the world, but everyone could pick up on that light shade.

"Oh my God... I love Shannel! It was a little shady moment, which to be fair, I thought they were going to bleep. I think it was a valid question I asked, but Shannel is great at what she does."

Keep up with Kandy Muse by following her on Instagram here and learn all about her All Stars 9 campaign with Bet US by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview, check out the video below.

Kandy Muse is Ready to Compete Again on 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars'youtu.be

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsTVVideoViralDragQueensEntertainmentCelebrities
kandy muserupaul's drag raceall starscelebritiesdragdrag queensdrag raceentertainmentvideoviralinterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

John Cena, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

53 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap
Dating
Badge
gallery

28 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 steamy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio