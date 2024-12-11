Matthew Scott Montgomery is bringing a gay foursome to the stage with spicy new play

Matthew Scott Montgomery is all grown up!

The former Disney Channel star is devoting all of his time and energy into a slew of passion projects that are spicy and so gay.

His latest venture is a brand new play he wrote called Foursome which, as you can expect, is about sex between four queer men. Now this is pushing the gay agenda!

"It's exactly what you think! It's very different from Disney Channel. There is sex in it. There is a foursome scene in it. I don't know why I've been inspired to write about sex this year so much. I guess I was just really horny this year," Montgomery tells PRIDE.

While the title of the play and the steamy content may initially entice audiences, the show is much more than just sex.

"What it's really about is growing up. It's these four queer friends who love each other deeply and they're navigating sex, romance, friendship, and commitment. It's a romantic comedy of them figuring their way through that."

Foursome isn't the only project that has fans of Montgomery on the edge of their seats. The actor will be reuniting with other Disney alum such as Debby Ryan and Alyson Stoner in the upcoming horror movie Howdy, Neighbor.

"It's a queer, campy, horror comedy that we've already shot. A group of my queer best friends making a scary movie? That's what dreams are made of! This is a great way to grow up together. It's scary, but it also has a nasty sense of humor to it."

Fans can check out the reading for Foursome this Friday at IAMA Theatre Company. To see the full interview with Matthew Scott Montgomery, check out the video at the top of the page.