'For the Love of DILFs' stars Nigel & Rico Found Love at 10,000 feet EXCLUSIVE COVER STORY

After serving kink chic in their joint photoshoot and showing off their chemistry in interviews with PRIDE’s own Rachel Shatto, For the Love of DILFs stars Nigel and Rico were named the winners of the First Impressions Interview challenge. Their prize involved taking their love to new heights, literally, with a dream helicopter ride in the Florida skies. It also propelled them to the final three couples.

For Nigel, that challenge win came at the most critical time. "It changed my whole aura on the show," he confesses. "Leading up to that, it was challenge after challenge, and moment after moment, where it was like, 'We're gonna draw straws today.' So when I found out it was going to be interview-based, full tea: I grabbed Rico, pulled him into a room, and I was like, We're about the win this. We got this.'"

Jade Degaldo And win they did. “We were skating on top of the moon,” Rico says upon learning they had won. “We’re deep into the game.At this point, anybody can go home. Nigel and I were winning our challenges, but it can still turn at any moment. We’ve seen it. So when we won that, we knew we were secure. That was very calming and refreshing.”

Courtesy of OUTtv The date itself, Nigel says, felt like a fairytale. “I remember flying down the stairs, holding his hand, and going out the door,” Nigel recalls. “We were so giddy.” “It was so beautiful,” Rico adds. “I got the chance to do something unique with Nigel. Anytime that I’m spending time with Nigel, and it’s just me and him, it's everything. We got up there, he wrapped his arms around me, and I had to come and grab my bear. I (also] ended up wrapping my arms around him, and we just poked at all of South Florida."

Bob of Scotland The couple took in the sights, which included a pod of dolphins leaping into the air. The romance of the situation led them to get serious about what the future could hold for their relationship, including moving closer together. Overall, this felt like a powerful experience for Rico. "A lot of times, I can't be vulnerable. (But) up there in the helicopter, I was able to be vulnerable with him and talk about the future that I've never really talked about with anybody," he shares.

The experience turned out to be precisely what Nigel needed: getting out of the house and spending some quality time between just the two of them. Their connection, which had faced its share of ups and downs in the weeks leading up to the date, was in a good place after all. "The helicopter ride solidified it. So much of the pressure and the drama in the mansion come from that tight reality TV pressure cooker situation," Nigel explains. "We were fighting so hard for what we had in the mansion... for so long. To get to that point where our reward was an escape, it was like a reset. Like, bam, let's pop the champagne!"

Courtesy of OUTtv As for what's next for this couple, that remains to be seen. For now, they're still just riding high on their romance — like "10,000 feet in the sky" high.