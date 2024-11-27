Pentatonix's Scott Hoying has an adorable baby update (exclusive)

2024 has been an exciting year for Scott Hoying!

During Pride Month, the Pentatonix frontman released a children's book with his gorgeous husband Mark Hoying and the couple began the process of having a kid of their own.

As the year comes to a close, Hoying is now revealing when they're expecting to welcome a baby into the family.

"We're just getting closer to finding a surrogate! It takes longer for the gays, but we are getting closer. Next year. Definitely next year," Hoying tells PRIDE.

Hoying isn't the first member of Pentatonix to have a baby! Kevin Olusola is a father of two and Kirstin Maldonado just announced on the band's current holiday tour that she's pregnant with her second child.

"I feel great! The shows have been amazing. Everything is super well-polished. We all love the show and the fans have been so amazing, so it's been really great. Obviously it's harder to breathe, but besides that, everything is going amazing," Maldonado says.

It's hard to believe that Pentatonix formed all the way back in high school in Arlington, Texas. Fast forward to today, the a capella group has become an undeniable holiday staple and all of the members have grown tremendously in their personal lives.

"Knowing these two for so long, they've made such huge strides in their lives and accomplished so many amazing things. It's really inspiring. The more we work together, the closer we get and the more we understand each other," Grassi shares.

Grassi and Hoying have represented the LGBTQ+ community so beautifully as their mainstream popularity has grown over the years. The two hope their visibility can continue to inspire all queer youth to live as authentically as possible.

"There's no better feeling than getting to be your authentic self and surrounding yourself with people that love and accept you for who you are no matter what. Young queer kids need to know that they deserve that," Grassi says.

"Being queer is so incredibly beautiful and amazing. It's something to be super proud of. I love to be as visibly gay as possible! If it helps any queer kid that's closeted or afraid, they can feel less alone in seeing that," Hoying adds.

"It's so special to be in a place where we can really stand by each other. It's the best feeling in the world. I love them! They're my family. They're like my brothers," Maldonado concludes.

Fans can get tickets to see Pentatonix on their Hallelujah! It's A Christmas Tour by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.