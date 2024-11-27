Scroll To Top
Interviews

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying has an adorable baby update (exclusive)

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying has an adorable baby update (exclusive)

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying has an adorable baby update (exclusive)

Could the handsome frontman be entering a daddy era?

rickycornish

2024 has been an exciting year for Scott Hoying!

During Pride Month, the Pentatonix frontman released a children's book with his gorgeous husband Mark Hoying and the couple began the process of having a kid of their own.

As the year comes to a close, Hoying is now revealing when they're expecting to welcome a baby into the family.

"We're just getting closer to finding a surrogate! It takes longer for the gays, but we are getting closer. Next year. Definitely next year," Hoying tells PRIDE.

Hoying isn't the first member of Pentatonix to have a baby! Kevin Olusola is a father of two and Kirstin Maldonado just announced on the band's current holiday tour that she's pregnant with her second child.

"I feel great! The shows have been amazing. Everything is super well-polished. We all love the show and the fans have been so amazing, so it's been really great. Obviously it's harder to breathe, but besides that, everything is going amazing," Maldonado says.

It's hard to believe that Pentatonix formed all the way back in high school in Arlington, Texas. Fast forward to today, the a capella group has become an undeniable holiday staple and all of the members have grown tremendously in their personal lives.

"Knowing these two for so long, they've made such huge strides in their lives and accomplished so many amazing things. It's really inspiring. The more we work together, the closer we get and the more we understand each other," Grassi shares.

Grassi and Hoying have represented the LGBTQ+ community so beautifully as their mainstream popularity has grown over the years. The two hope their visibility can continue to inspire all queer youth to live as authentically as possible.

"There's no better feeling than getting to be your authentic self and surrounding yourself with people that love and accept you for who you are no matter what. Young queer kids need to know that they deserve that," Grassi says.

"Being queer is so incredibly beautiful and amazing. It's something to be super proud of. I love to be as visibly gay as possible! If it helps any queer kid that's closeted or afraid, they can feel less alone in seeing that," Hoying adds.

"It's so special to be in a place where we can really stand by each other. It's the best feeling in the world. I love them! They're my family. They're like my brothers," Maldonado concludes.

Fans can get tickets to see Pentatonix on their Hallelujah! It's A Christmas Tour by visiting the official website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

From Your Site Articles
InterviewsFamousGayPeopleTVVideoViralMenGayEntertainmentMusicHolidaysCelebritiesFamily
babycelebritieschristmasfamilygaygay menholidayholidayshusbandmenmitch grassipentatonixscott hoyinginterviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

65 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

best lesbian sex scenes: below her mouth, heavenly creatures, the hunger
Movies
Badge
gallery

30 all-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

Queer couples in age gap relationships
Dating
Badge
gallery

30 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

straight men who have sex with men
Dating

20 reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay couple in the kitchen
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

30 sexiest gay scenes in film
Movies

30 sexy gay scenes in movies that have us feeling VERY h-word

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio