Interviews

Shaun T reveals the spicy content fans can see on his steamy OnlyFans (exclusive)

The sexy fitness guru is leaving very little to the imagination.

rickycornish

Shaun T is giving fans what they want.

Not only is the sexy model living his best life as a loving husband and father of two, but the star is also running a fitness empire and posting plenty of hot content on his very spicy OnlyFans.

Many celebrities have joined the popular site over the years, but Shaun T is doing much more than taking steamy photos. He also uses the platform to connect with his fans and encourage many people to invest in their bodies at the gym... or under the sheets.

"We all know what OnlyFans is known for, but one of the things I absolutely love about it is having conversations with men and women. I'm super open minded! You can basically tell me next to anything," Shaun T tells PRIDE.

If you're looking to see some raunchy content from Shaun T and his handsome husband Scott Blokker on OnlyFans, then you're in luck.

"After 14 years, we still have an incredible sex life. We keep it spicy! If you join my VIP platform, you might get a little bit more. I'm just saying! We know what people want."

Speaking of what people want, many fans are curious as to what Shaun T's sexual preferences may be in the bedroom and the star has no problem spilling the tea.

"I am way more top than I am bottom, but for [my husband], we're flipping, flopping, moving, shaking, doing, and dipping! Bottoming is not my biggest thing. There's a way to get there. He knows how to get there, so I give him what he wants. My husband's hot."

Shaun and Scott Blokker certainly know how to keep things steamy at home, but now, fans can channel their inner sexiness by checking out the couple's new undies T-Bone Threads.

"We wanted to create an underwear line for gay men of all shapes and sizes to show their confidence. Thongs are my personal favorite. Scott loves jockstraps. The booty is bootying! It is a way to feel confident wherever you are. When I take these off, someone is going to like what they see."

T-Bone Threads are available now. To see the full interview with Shaun T, check out the video at the top of the page.

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

