Urzila Carlson is pushing the gay agenda in new Netflix film 'Kinda Pregnant'

The best medicine during these trying times? Laughter.

Urzila Carlson is a rising star in Hollywood as she brings her signature wit and humor to the new Netflix filmKinda Pregnant. Starring alongside Amy Schumer, the comedian improvised most of her hilarious lines as she portrays a hysterical school guidance counselor.

"I'm pushing [the gay agenda] hard! There's no where in the world where you go, 'We're good, we don't need anything.' We need to just get out and have a laugh and just be present within ourselves. Now is not a time to hide," Carlson tells PRIDE.

Beyond her role in Kinda Pregnant, Carlson is bringing the funny to a slew of cities across North America with her stand-up show Just Jokes.

The Sapphic comedian is well aware of the scary political climate facing LGBTQ+ Americans right now, so Carlson is advising everyone to lean on each other and spread love whenever possible.

"The positive thing for me and the thing that I lean on quite heavily is I surround myself with really good people. If your team is strong and your support is strong, you are unstoppable."

Carlson is sharing the important reminder that chosen family is needed more than ever, but it's crucial for the love to go both ways.

"It's not just who you choose. You need to be the person that other people want to choose. We need to be strong and we need to pick strong people. Then, we have to look after the ones who can't look after themselves or who are picked on."

Kinda Pregnant is streaming now on Netflix and fans can get tickets to see Carlson on tour by visiting her website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.