Search form

Scroll To Top
Interviews

Urzila Carlson is pushing the gay agenda in new Netflix film Kinda Pregnant

Urzila Carlson is pushing the gay agenda in new Netflix film 'Kinda Pregnant'

Urzila Carlson is pushing the gay agenda in new Netflix film 'Kinda Pregnant'play icon

The lesbian comic is bringing the laughs at a time it's needed most.

rickycornish

The best medicine during these trying times? Laughter.

Urzila Carlson is a rising star in Hollywood as she brings her signature wit and humor to the new Netflix filmKinda Pregnant. Starring alongside Amy Schumer, the comedian improvised most of her hilarious lines as she portrays a hysterical school guidance counselor.

"I'm pushing [the gay agenda] hard! There's no where in the world where you go, 'We're good, we don't need anything.' We need to just get out and have a laugh and just be present within ourselves. Now is not a time to hide," Carlson tells PRIDE.

Beyond her role in Kinda Pregnant, Carlson is bringing the funny to a slew of cities across North America with her stand-up show Just Jokes.

The Sapphic comedian is well aware of the scary political climate facing LGBTQ+ Americans right now, so Carlson is advising everyone to lean on each other and spread love whenever possible.

"The positive thing for me and the thing that I lean on quite heavily is I surround myself with really good people. If your team is strong and your support is strong, you are unstoppable."

Carlson is sharing the important reminder that chosen family is needed more than ever, but it's crucial for the love to go both ways.

"It's not just who you choose. You need to be the person that other people want to choose. We need to be strong and we need to pick strong people. Then, we have to look after the ones who can't look after themselves or who are picked on."

Kinda Pregnant is streaming now on Netflix and fans can get tickets to see Carlson on tour by visiting her website here. To see the full interview, check out the video at the top of the page.

Related Articles Around the Web
InterviewsNetflixfilmVideoLesbianMoviesCelebritiesEntertainmentmovieMovies
netflixcelebritiescomedyentertainmentfilmlesbianmoviessapphicvideointerviews
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them
Movies
Badge
gallery

All-time greatest lesbian sex scenes in movies & where to stream them

celebrity gay age gap couples
Dating
Badge
gallery

34 same-sex couples who don't mind the age gap

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top
Love&Sex
Badge
gallery

25 reasons being a bottom is tougher than being a top

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys
Dating

Here are the reasons 'straight' men hook up with guys

Awkward sauna behavior: Man splashed with water in sauna
Men

30 awkward things guys do in saunas

gay sex tips: attractive young man in bed
Sex

101 gay sex tips you didn't learn in sex ed class

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained
Identities
Badge
gallery

Popular gay slang inspired by the animal kingdom explained

famous gay actors in history: 15 Old Hollywood Stars You Probably Didn't Know Were LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

Golden Age of Hollywood stars you probably didn't know were LGBTQ+

35 of the funniest drag queen names
Comedy
Badge
gallery

35 of the funniest drag queen names

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for equalpride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio