The 15 Best Lady Gaga Songs, Ranked

10. "Born This Way"

A love letter to expressing yourself and your sexuality for who you are, "Born This Way" is the titular single off Gaga's album of the same name. It was a dance floor hit at the time, and it's still one of her hottest songs off the album. While we're including this single on our top 15, it should be noted that the song has its problems: particularly with the the terms Gaga uses in the bridge to refer to people of color. And her use of "transgendered" is, while an appreciated shout out for us trans folks, certainly outdated by today's standards. If you want to catch the official music video, check it out over at Gaga's VEVO page.