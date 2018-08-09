The 15 Best Lady Gaga Songs, Ranked

There's no way around it: "Bad Romance" is not just the Lady Gaga single, it's easily her best. A tormented song about love, lust, and desire over your best friend, "Bad Romance" is still just as hot as it was when it was released back in 2009. Its music video was ahead of its time, too: parading Gaga around a bathhouse full of quirky and stunning imagery.
With Joanne around the corner, it's up in the air whether Gaga will top Bad Romance. But even if she doesn't, she's sure to release some amazing hits.
