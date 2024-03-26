A resurfaced video of Lady Gaga hilariously snubbing Caitlyn Jenner is currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter), and we couldn't be happier considering the Olympian's penchant for transphobia that reared its ugly head again recently.

The video, captured by journalist Bahman Kalbasi, first made the rounds on social media in March 2022 when the two stars ran into each other on the red carpet of Elton Johns's famed Academy Awards viewing party. In the clip, Jenner points out that she hadn't the Mother of Monsters lately, asking, "Are you spending time around Malibu anymore?"

While barely acknowledging Jenner, Gaga nods in the affirmative, so Jenner continues, "I haven't seen you at the Starbucks in a while!"

Gaga, now visibly uncomfortable, delivers a simple yet scathing and absolutely iconic answer, "I've... switched baristas," before turning to walk away.



2 years ago, lady gaga told caitlyn jenner she switched baristas just to be away from her. pic.twitter.com/OKJzjwBH84 — Gaga Crave 🌷 (@AMENARTPOP) March 25, 2024 Only Gaga could be that deliciously dismissive without actually insulting her. 10/10 no notes. At the time of publication, the video already has 1.5 million views, likely because Jenner has been in the news again recently for continuing her baffling years-long battle to keep trans women out of sports despite the fact that she is a trans woman and former athlete. Must be easy to be critical from her privileged ivory tower, after already having had a successful athletic career. On March 18, the Olympic gold medalist — who came out as trans in 2015 — said she supports a New York order banning female sports teams from using country-owned facilities, claiming that allowing transgender women like her to compete against other women will "ruin women's sports." Trans women aren't ruining sports, but you are, Caitlyn. Other LGBTQ+ celebs aren't letting Jenner off the hook for her harmful anti-trans rhetoric. Last week, actress and trans advocate Alexandra Billings also dismissed Jenners when she wrote, "Goodbye Caitlyn" in an insightful Instagram post criticizing the athlete for her comment that trans women "aren't real women."