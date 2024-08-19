Scroll To Top
Trans

Dylan Mulvaney weighs in after 'transvestigators' claim she must have been born female

Dylan Mulvaney weighs in after 'transvestigators' claim she must have been born female

Dylan Mulvaney
lev radin/Shutterstock

She really lives rent free in their minds, doesn't she?

rachelkiley

Even a broken clock is right twice a day, and apparently the same can be said about transphobes, who have "transvestigated" so hard that they've now decided Dylan Mulvaney is, in fact, a woman.

"This might be one of the more wild things you see on the internet today," Mulvaney said in a TikTok posted last week.

Her video highlighted a conspiracy theory that suggests she was, in fact, born female before being forced to transition to male as a child, and finally transitioning back to womanhood as an adult.

"'I see soft female clavicles, despite the crazy low body fat, and a female neck on this probable double flipper,'" Mulvaney read. "A double flipper? I sound like a dolphin. I just think we should check on our conspiracy theorist aunts because I do fear they may have lost their own plot."

@dylanmulvaney

This was a ride

The original post appears to have been taken from a Facebook group dedicated to "transvestigations," which are ridiculous transphobic attempts to determine whether someone is secretly trans based on their physical features. As Vicepreviously pointed out, these groups have a tendency to accuse every celebrity under the sun of being trans, with their members often coming up with deeply unserious reasoning to back up their claims.

This particular "transvestigation" of Mulvaney actually dates back to May 2023. It has recently been doing the rounds again on social media thanks to those, like the TikTok star herself, who are getting a good laugh out of the absurdity of it.

Per usual, Mulvaney is taking everything in stride, joking, "I am thrilled to be joining the cis community once again, and to have my name cleared."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
TransCelebrities
dylan mulvaneytranstransphobiatransvestigation
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Rachel Kiley

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Rachel Kiley is presumably a writer and definitely not a terminator. She can usually be found crying over queerbaiting in the Pitch Perfect franchise or on Twitter, if not both.

Read Full Bio