Lady Gaga teases music video for 'Disease' and fans are DYING to know who's chasing her

In case you've somehow missed the news, Lady Gaga is gearing up to release her mysterious LG7 project and has teased little glimpses along the way, including a brief sampling while she was in Paris for the Olympic opening ceremony (though, admittedly, most of the clip available to the general public was distorted from the screaming fans who were present).
The album, which has yet to receive an official title, hasn't gotten an official release date but Gaga did tell Vogue that it would be available in February.
We'll have to wait to see the full details of the album -- which is rumored to be rock-inspired, at least in some ways -- but we won't have to wait much longer to hear the first track.
Gaga posted a brief 10-second clip across her social media to promote her upcoming single, "Disease," which is slated to drop on Friday, October 25.
The clip shows Gaga — who quite frankly looks like Samara from The Ring — running away from someone wearing a black rimmed hat chasing her in a car. It also plays a slow and melancholy piano tune that doesn't fully give away the potential sound of the song.
Of course, Little Monsters have come together to wonder who could be behind the wheel of the car, with a popular theory being that it could be Beyoncé returning for another rehash of "Telephone." Admittedly, any time either one of these stars releases an album or does a major performance, people expect some sort of reunion between them, so who knows if it could be true or not.
Still, we'll all get a little taste of "Disease" on Friday, when the answer of who's behind the car gets revealed for all of us. In the meantime, scroll through for some of our favorite reactions to the teaser.