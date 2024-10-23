Lady Gaga teases music video for 'Disease' and fans are DYING to know who's chasing her

In case you've somehow missed the news, Lady Gaga is gearing up to release her mysterious LG7 project and has teased little glimpses along the way, including a brief sampling while she was in Paris for the Olympic opening ceremony (though, admittedly, most of the clip available to the general public was distorted from the screaming fans who were present).

The album, which has yet to receive an official title, hasn't gotten an official release date but Gaga did tell Vogue that it would be available in February.

We'll have to wait to see the full details of the album -- which is rumored to be rock-inspired, at least in some ways -- but we won't have to wait much longer to hear the first track.

Gaga posted a brief 10-second clip across her social media to promote her upcoming single, "Disease," which is slated to drop on Friday, October 25.