Lady Gaga stuns with patriotic rendition of 'God Bless America' and encourages people to vote for Kamala

Remember, remember, the fifth of November, my dears, and the fateful November 5 election has finally fallen upon us at last.

Whether we're about to head in for a riot or a revolution is as yet undetermined, but all parties are making their final cases in the last hours of the voting window in hopes of their candidate becoming the next President of the United States.

At a rally in Philadelphia on November 4, Lady Gaga — who just dropped an epic new track — closed out her appearance with a stripped-down rendition of her hit, "The Edge of Glory" from the Born This Way album.

While it's always awesome to hear Gaga's raw emotions and vocals aside her piano, the performance had more historical significance with the way she opened it. As she did with her Super Bowl performance, she delivered her rendition of "God Bless America" as a staunch act of patriotism in a time of need.