Lady Gaga stuns with patriotic rendition of 'God Bless America' and encourages people to vote for Kamala

Remember, remember, the fifth of November, my dears, and the fateful November 5 election has finally fallen upon us at last.
Whether we're about to head in for a riot or a revolution is as yet undetermined, but all parties are making their final cases in the last hours of the voting window in hopes of their candidate becoming the next President of the United States.
At a rally in Philadelphia on November 4, Lady Gaga — who just dropped an epic new track — closed out her appearance with a stripped-down rendition of her hit, "The Edge of Glory" from the Born This Way album.
While it's always awesome to hear Gaga's raw emotions and vocals aside her piano, the performance had more historical significance with the way she opened it. As she did with her Super Bowl performance, she delivered her rendition of "God Bless America" as a staunch act of patriotism in a time of need.
Although she skipped the "This Land is Your Land" shoutout she gave at the end of her Super Bowl performance, Gaga instead took her time with the mic to endorse Kamala Harris for the next president.
"For more than half of this country's life, women didn't have a voice," she said. "Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made decisions. But tomorrow [November 5], women will be a part of making this decision. Today, I'm holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am. I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans... Tomorrow, let's make sure all your voices are heard."
Throughout her entire career, Gaga has made it a point to stand up for what is right and advocate for people who don't have the voice or the support to advocate for themselves. She's consistently proven she knows how to push boundaries, but has always asserted her patriotism and love for her country and everything she believes in.
Check out the performance for yourself below, and keep scrolling for some reactions to her Philidelphia performance.
Oh, and if you haven't already -- VOTE!