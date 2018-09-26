Olympic Ice Hockey Champion Meghan Duggan Marries Rival Gillian Apps

Move over Romeo and Juliet, there's a better (and gayer!) rivalry-turned-romance in town!

U.S. Olympic ice hockey champion forward Meghan Duggan married her Canadian rival, Gillian Apps, in a beautiful ceremony in Pownal, Maine this past weekend.

Surrounded by their friends and family, the two married in a small ceremony and couldn't be happier. Both women shared photos from the wedding, including them walking down the aisle with huge smiles, reading their vows to each other, and with their heads pressed together during the first dance.

"The most incredible day of my entire life," wrote Duggan. "Nothing but smiles after this amazing weekend," added Apps.

The most incredible day of my entire life pic.twitter.com/zDlSBWmCDj — Meghan Duggan (@mduggan10) September 24, 2018

At the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Duggan and the rest of the US Ice Hockey Team actually defeated Apps and Canada in the finals, 3-2, for the first time since 1998. This was the third faceoff between the now-newlyweds, including Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

A rivalry turned romance has never made us tear up like this.

Congratulations Meghan and Gillian!