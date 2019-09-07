11 Things You Need To Do Before Hooking Up With Someone

It’s something the old people among us like to freak out about, as if people haven’t been getting randomly getting together since the beginning of time. Still, despite its long history, hooking up is something that can cause massive drama, exhaustion, and nothing short of emotional breakdowns. Nothing kills easy, casual sex like spending the entire length of your relationship freaking out.
So how can you communicate better with your hookup? From feelings (ew) to awkwardness to how not to stress out, we’ve got you covered.
The most important part of a good, healthy hookup is being honest about exactly what you’re looking for. Do you want someone to take you on a date? Or do you literally just want to mess around? In terms of messing around, what are you in search of? Have the conversation about what it all means before clothes come off (or at least during) so you can spend less time panicking when morning comes.
When feelings get involved, shit can really hit the fan. Whether it’s your first kiss or your hundredth, sometimes it’s the one that brings the feelings bubbling up — and makes it impossible to shut them down. If this happens, you’ve got to tell your hookup. Why? Because if they figure it out on their own, it could leave you seeming like you’re scheming to get them to go from hookup to relationship, which can seem manipulative and just sort of messed up.
With hookups, things get blurry when it comes to who should be in the loop about the relationship and who shouldn’t. To avoid broken hearts and hurt feelings, have the talk about if you want to be the sort of pair who looks at each other slyly from across a room, or who claims each other publically at parties.
The monogamy versus polyamory debate is alive and well, and depends on the person. When it comes to hookups, some hotties just want to be your one and only. It’s up to you two (or more!) to figure out exactly what role exclusivity plays in your relationship, if anything, and how it functions on a day-to-day basis.
We all value flexibility in a hookup, but if you’re someone who has strict rules you like to follow when you’re sleeping with someone, make them known. No need for them to find out when you’re pissed that they didn’t text you back or bailed on a movie night.
Did something totally, beyond awk happen? Just talk about it. Whether it was someone farting in bed or you walking in on them hooking up with someone else — within the guidelines of your hookup — just laugh about it and move on. No reason to freak out about it in private and then pretend the awkwardness isn’t palpable when you’re together.
Maybe they just really get off on something that you can’t get into. Don’t play along like you’re into it; just say they should maybe find someone else for that. If you’re in an open hookup situation, there’s nothing wrong with them getting what they need from more than one person.
When you’re having sex, shit gets real. Sometimes people fart. Sometimes people cry. Sometimes people get spontaneous periods and cry. Even if it isn’t a “relationship” relationship, you’re still unofficially agreeing to respect the privacy of the person you’re sleeping with. Don’t be that person running off and telling everyone what happened with your hookup last night and Snapping all your besties the hottie in your bed. It’s uncool, and embarrassing for all involved.
So you’re hooking up with someone. It may feel like a huge deal, but in reality it’s something lots of people do. Don’t waste your time obsessing over what every little thing means, and if it’ll last. Overanalyzing is the fastest way to kill the sexy, casual vibes of a hookup.