Red light therapy sex toys are the buzz — sexologists explain the tech & if LGBTQ+ folks need one

Apparently, there are more choices out there than a wand and a rabbit!

Queer women and vagina having folks have likely sampled a bevy of sex toys. From strap-ons with various-sized dildos to vibrators and suction toys, there is so much to try.

We also know that some women are pampering their pusses with vagacials, but did you know that there was a device that can both give you amazing Os and roll back the sands of time for your vagina?

Queer comedian Margaret Cho educated the masses on the benefits of red light therapy dildos when she was a guest on the Here to Make Friends podcast last week.

“I have a red light dildo and like the light goes on inside and it’s like I’m telling my pussy a scary story,” Cho joked, telling the hosts about how it increases blood flow and helps “enhance” things as you age.

But what is a red light therapy dildo? To find out what it is, what the benefits are, and whether LGBTQ+ folks need to give them a try, we talked to sex experts to give us all the deets on these sex toys-meet-medical devices.

What is a red light therapy sex toy? We normally think of red light therapy in the context of anti-aging treatments or scar reduction, but these futuristic sex toys use low levels of red light therapy — also known as photobiomodulation — to stimulate the cells in your body using specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light. “Red light therapy sex toys combine the benefits of red light therapy with pleasure-focused design. It’s basically red light therapy for vaginas,” Clinical Sexologist and Sex Therapist Brionna Ottē tells PRIDE. The most popular of these devices — and the one Cho uses herself — is the VFit Device , made by Halle Berry’s company Joylux, which will run you about $400. But don’t worry, penises haven’t been left out of the fun, according to David R. Khalili , a licensed marriage and family therapist and board-certified sexologist, the Optimus “Red Lady” combines “red light therapy with male strokers, targeting penile health while providing stimulation.” “Think of them as the wellness-meets-pleasure intersection—they're trying to be both your self-care routine and your good time, all in one rechargeable package,” he says of these kinds of sex toys.

What are the benefits of red light therapy sex toys? The last time sex toys were combined with Western medicine, we ended up with doctors using vibrators on female patients to cure “hysteria,” but according to our experts, red light therapy sex toys actually have proven benefits. Plus, you’re using them in the privacy of your own home and not in a Victorian-era doctor’s office. According to Ottē, red light therapy sex toys can increase vaginal wall thickness, improve libido, increase vaginal lubrication, boost sensation, reduce inflammation-related discomfort, and repair damaged tissue. Khalili says they can also promote stronger pelvic floor muscles, increase blood flow, which can “improve arousal and sexual response,” and support postpartum recovery, while penile devices can potentially improve “erectile function by boosting cellular energy production and nitric oxide release.”

Are there side effects? “The FDA has not approved any devices specifically for treating sexual health symptoms, and cites risks including burns, scarring, and pain if device power is too high,” Khalili cautions. “People with photosensitivity conditions, those taking certain medications that increase light sensitivity, or those with active infections should avoid use.” He also recommends using eye protection and says that while red light therapy is generally considered safe you should keep an eye out for “redness, swelling, and blistering” and ask your doctor before trying one out if you have a history eye or skin cancer.

Are there specific benefits for LGBTQ+ individuals? Lightfield studios/Shuttestock While Khalili says that most red light therapy research has been done on cisgender, heterosexual participants and not on the “fabulous queers out there,” the devices could help “those experiencing vaginal atrophy from hormone therapy (both gender-affirming testosterone therapy and estrogen-suppressing treatments)” because it may help with tissue repair and blood flow without the need for additional hormones. Red light therapy sex toys may also prove helpful for trans and nonbinary people who have undergone vaginoplasty or other gender-affirming surgeries. “After a major surgery, reconnecting with the body can be physically and emotionally difficult. If someone is dealing with scarring, inflammation, numbness, or lubrication issues, a product like this could offer gentle support,” Ottē explains. “It may also be a way to rediscover pleasure and reconnect with a sense of embodiment. For people navigating post-op healing, this might help bridge the gap between recovery and pleasure.”

How effective are these toys, really? “Here's where I have to give you the real talk: while red light therapy is well-documented for athletic recovery and anti-aging skincare, there are insufficient data to confirm benefits for sexual health specifically,” Khalili admits, but says that researchers think that more research is needed, but so far results look promising. “The effectiveness probably lies somewhere between ‘revolutionary breakthrough’ and ‘expensive placebo,’ with the truth being that consistent use over time is key, and red light devices are not overnight miracles,” he says. Ottē agrees, but says that although “red light therapy sex toys are still so new and research on red light therapy for genital health is limited,” in theory, “they should be effective.”

How do they affect pleasure or sensation? Khalili explains that by improving blood flow to intimate areas, these toys “can enhance natural arousal response” and increase lubrication and sensitivity to touch which can make sex more pleasurable, but says that “it's important to note that many of these devices also include vibration and other traditional pleasure features, so distinguishing between the effects of red light versus good old-fashioned vibration is challenging.” Ottē says these toys can increase sexual wellness for everyone, but can be especially helpful for those undoing hormonal changes or recovering from surgery. “These toys may increase natural lubrication and make touch feel more comfortable. They're also designed to support sensation, which could help reduce that dull, numb feeling some people experience, especially after hormonal changes, trauma, or surgery,” she reveals.

Who should be using a red light therapy sex toy? Micorgen/Shutterstock The experts wouldn’t recommend them to everyone across the board, but Ottē says that “if someone has done their research, feels aligned with the claims, and has the budget for it, then go for it! It’s important to keep in mind that even if they do what they claim to, they aren’t magical overnight solutions. These toys are going to require consistency and patience. But for someone curious, patient, and committed, this could be a lovely addition to their intimate wellness practice.” Khalili also cautions that if you have “photosensitivity, active cancer, seizure disorders, or taking medications that increase light sensitivity,” then you should probably steer clear. “These devices represent an interesting intersection of wellness and pleasure, but they're definitely in the ‘worth trying if you have the budget and realistic expectations’ category rather than the ‘revolutionary game-changer’ category,” he says. “The science is promising but preliminary, and your money might be better spent on a really good vibrator plus a consultation with a pelvic floor physical therapist.”