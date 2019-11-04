Queer Love Gets to Shine in Netflix's Let It Snow

PRIDE's Raffy Ermac chats with the cast of Netflix's new holiday rom-com about queer love stories, diversities, and their favorite Christmas bops!

One of the best things about Netflix's upcoming Christmas-themed romantic comedy Let It Snow is the inclusiveness and diversity of the ensemble cast. An adaptation of the YA novel of the same name by John Green, Lauren Myracle, and Maureen Johnson, the film tells the all-too-relatable, cute AF love stories of people of different genders, sexual orientations, races, shapes, and sizes—including two queer high schoolers played by Liv Hewson (Santa Clarita Diet, Bombshell) and Anna Akana (Corporate, Next Gen, Big City Greens).

PRIDE's editor-in-chief Raffy Ermac sat down with the Let It Snow cast—Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Anna Akana, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Matthew Noszka—to chat about the film's cute queer love story, diversity in holiday movies, and some of their favorite iconic holiday bops!

"It was nice to have our storyline treated the same way," Hewson said when asked about bringing LGBTQ+ representation and a queer storyline to a holiday film like this.

"I like how normalized it was," Akana said. "It wasn't just some big coming out story. It was just an intimate story between two people, and it felt integrated like all the other ensemble lines."

Let It Snow premieres Friday, November 8 on Netflix! Watch the trailer in the video below!