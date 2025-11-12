We're about to get a spicy gay dance movie — here's everything you need to know about 10DANCE

The gays are being well fed in 2025!
This year gave us Boots, a gay military series that introduced us to the hottest gay Marines in existence, and later this month, we’re being treated to Heated Rivalry, a super spicy gay hockey romance show. But that’s not all, because Netflix just announced an upcoming gay dance movie that has the gays tapping their toes in anticipation.
Based on a beloved BL (Boy Love) manga, the steamy new gay movie 10DANCE, “follows two men consumed by the world of competitive dance — driven by passion, rivalry, jealousy, and desire,” according to Netflix.
Now that you know you’re going to be treated to two incredibly hot actors with insane chemistry in a rivals-to-lovers sports movie, you’re probably wondering what the film is about, who’s starring in it, and when it will hit streaming. So here is everything you need to know about 10DANCE.
What is '10DANCE' about?
10DANCE is an adaptation of a manga about two professional dancers — both named Shinya — who have a fierce rivalry and are ranked No. 1 and 2.
Shinya Sugiki surprises his rival, Shinya Suzuki, with a challenge for the two men to join forces and enter a 10-Dance competition, where dancers compete in both Latin and Ballroom styles. Suzuki reluctantly agrees, setting the fierce rivals up for incredible tension and undeniable chemistry.
Who is starring in '10DANCE'?
Keita Machida (Yu Yu Hakusho, Glass Heart) stars as Shinya Sugiki, and his rival-turned-lover, Shinya Suzuki, is being played by Ryoma Takeuchi (Roppongi Class, Black Pean). Shiori Doi is playing Shinya Suzuki's dance partner while Anna Ishii is starring as Shinya Sugiki's dance partner.
Was it a manga first?
The upcoming Japanese-language film is based on an acclaimed BL manga by Satou Inoue that is still ongoing. 10DANCE has seven volumes so far, with the last one being released in September 2023.
The series falls into the BL (Boys Love) subgenre, which focuses on male-male romantic relationships, but is also considered to be a yaoi.
What is yaoi?
Yaoi is a genre of Japanese fictional media, like manga, anime, TV shows, and movies, where there are erotic, sexual relationships depicted between male characters.
Yaoi is short for “yama nashi, ochi nashi, imi nashi,” which translates to "no climax, no fall, no meaning,” and refers to the early examples of this genre that contained suggestive stories with little to no plot.
Basically, it’s Japan’s take on the kind of horny gay romances we live for!
Is there a poster for '10DANCE'?
Yes, and the poster features the two main leads with their foreheads pressed together and so much chemistry that we’re dying to see more.
Is there a trailer for '10DANCE'?
The first trailer is out, and it already has fans salivating for the full movie. Not only does it give us a sneak peek at the chemistry between the two leads, but it treats the audience to shirtless scenes and a moment where the two men come so close to kissing that you’ll be chomping at the bit to watch it.
When will it come out?
10DANCE will be released on Netflix on December 18, 2025.