Lena Dunham will have you laughing & tearing up in I Wish You All the Best exclusive clip

We love teen angst, especially with its queer teen angst!

Tommy Dorfman is making her directorial debut next week with I Wish You All the Best, a coming-of-age film all about struggling with gender identity and the desperate search for who you are and your place in the world.

As a trans woman, this is a struggle that Dorfman is intimately familiar with. Based on Mason Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, I Wish You All the Best was both written and directed by Dorfman and follows nonbinary teen Ben DeBacker (Corey Fogelmanis) as they fall in love, form lasting friendships, and struggle to find themselves. After getting kicked out of their house and moving in with their estranged sister, Hannah (Alexandra Daddario) and her husband, Thomas (Cole Sprouse), Ben learns to navigate life with the help of an eccentric art teacher (Lena Dunham) and a fellow student (Miles Gutierrez-Riley).

“When I first read Mason’s book, I knew that I had the unique ability to adapt and bring this story to life on screen, being trans and from the South, so much of the world Mason created felt familiar," Dorfman said. "The book also stood out as the first of its kind with a nonbinary protagonist Benjamin DeBacker, as its heroine — a book I desperately needed as a kid and the movie I had to make no matter what, a movie that didn’t exist yet in the canon and needed to.”