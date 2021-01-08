The Trailer for Zendaya's Gorgeous New Quarantine Romance Film Is Here

The Emmy winner teamed up with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and Tenet star John David Washington for Netflix's Malcolm & Marie.

You thought a global pandemic could stop Emmy-winning Euphoria actress Zendaya from blessing the world with some beautiful cinema? Think again, darling, because the trailer for Netflix's upcoming romantic drama Malcolm & Marie just dropped, and between the black and white cinematography to her beautiful gowns, we are rightfully obsessed!

The 24-year-old (who recently graced our small screens with a special bridge episode of Euphoria last month) teamed up again with Euphoria and Assassination Nation creator Sam Levinson, as well as Tenet star John David Washington, to create what is surely going to be one of this awards season's most talked-about romance films.

"A filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success," reads Malcolm & Marie's official description. "The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love."

Drama? Angst? Love? Brooding? Zendaya?!? Sign us up!

Malcolm & Marie premieres in select theaters and on Netflix on Friday, February 5.