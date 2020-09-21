Zendaya's Epic Emmy Win Made History

Zendaya is now an Emmy winner.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Greatest Showman actress won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for HBO's Euphoria. This was her first Emmy nomination and win. At 24, she is the youngest person to triumph in this category.

Zendaya bested Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Laura Linney (Ozark), Olivia Colman (The Crown), and Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) in the competitive lineup.

In her speech, Zendaya sought to inspire fans of the HBO drama, which centers on high schoolers dealing with love and other drugs. Critics have praised the actress for her portrayal of a queer character as well as the performances of her LGBTQ+ castmates Barbie Ferreira and Hunter Schafer.

"This is a really weird time to be celebrating. But I just want to say there is hope. And the young people out there, I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people," she said.

To her young peers who are working as advocates, she said, "I see you, I admire you, and I thank you."

