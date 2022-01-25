Lady Gaga Says She Made Out With Salma Hayek ‘Surrounded by Cats’

This is the only House of Gucci scene we need.

After Lady Gaga dropped the bombshell that she and Salma Hayek got a little more steamy in House of Gucci than the final cut of the film suggests, fans were desperate to know more.

Fortunately, Gaga always delivers.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on Monday, the icon shed a little more light on how the idea of her character, Patrizia Reggiani, making out with Hayek’s Pina Auriemma came about.

“I’ll never forget when I told [Salma]. I was like, ‘Okay, listen, so, before we do this scene, I just want your consent to do something together,’” Gaga recalled. “And she’s like, ‘Okay, okay, okay, what do you want to do?’ And I said, ‘Okay, so I was thinking, after the hit gets put out on Maurizio, and you get the phone call that he’s dead, that I walk over to you and kiss you.’ And she’s like, ‘What?!’”

Gaga says she ran the idea by director Ridley Scott and his wife, producer Giannina, and got their permission to try it out.

Unfortunately, the entire scene wound up getting cut, not just the kiss.

“But it was an awesome scene,” Gaga said. “She’s walking around the house and the camera was following her feet and all her cats were following her, and Salma, in order to get the cats to follow her, she put a bunch of catnip in her boots. So Salma’s walking around the house and the cats are following her. And then we’re surrounded by cats and we started making out.

“I made out with Salma Hayek,” she continued, grinning. “I’m like that really annoying kid at school that’s bragging that they made out with the popular girl but has no proof.”

Fans have been clamoring to see the footage ever since Gaga acknowledge its existence, and Kimmel seems to be right on board with everyone else, joking that he would break into wherever Scott is keeping it to help Gaga release it to the world.

Fortunately, we still have the DVD to look forward to, and if Gaga keeps mobilizing her little monsters to demand the kiss scene in the extras, it seems like the only logical thing for the studio to do is comply!