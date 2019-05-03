This Music Video Will Make All Your Queer '90s Dreams Come True

The visuals for Maddie Ross' new track "Liv Tyler" take a queer look at classic teen TV shows.

Lesbian indie rocker Maddie Ross's new music video for her bop "Liv Tyler" shows her watching our fave shows from childhood—but with queer twists. Through Maddie's eyes we see a version of MTV's Room Raiders with a genderqueer host and bisexual contestants, a gay Coca-Cola commercial, an interracial lesbian Polly Pocket ad, and a She's All That reimagining where Maddie gets a makeover from cool girl to nerd and runs off with her female love interest.

All this goodness is set to a chorus where Maddie sings, "I want Liv Tyler in a skirt at the end of the world, wanna kiss her when the song ends"—don't we all!

Through these hilarious and pitch-perfect re-creations from out gay director Zach Siegel, we see the TV we longed for growing up.

Zach and Maddie bonded by sharing their coming-out stories and how the media they watched growing up gave them messages that they weren't normal. They talked about how they overcame that internalized homophobia and hope to share that with others by creating this video.

Fun fact: Maddie's real-life girlfriend produced the video and makes an adorable cameo at the end!

Check out the music video for "Liv Tyler" below and listen to Maddie Ross on Spotify!