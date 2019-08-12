Our 5 Fave Missy Elliott Collabs From the Past Year

The annual Video Music Awards are set to take place in just two weeks, and in anticipation of one of music's most fun nights, the folks at MTV just announced that hip-hop legend Missy Elliott will be receiving the very prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award for her incredible body of work!! (Finally!)

"Missy’s impact on the music landscape is indelible," Bruce Gillmer, Viacom's head of music and music talent, said in a statement. "Her creative vision across production, performance, and songwriting is unmatched."

In honor of Missy's awesomeness, here are some of Missy's best and most recent collaborations from the past year—we hope and pray to the music gods that she performs these bops at this year's MTV VMAs on Monday, August 26!