Taylor Swift Annihilates Sexism in Gender-Swapping Track 'The Man'

"If I was a man, then I'd be 'The Man.'"

Taylor Swift's latest album Lover is here, and Swifties are in a frenzy!

Track number four on the album, aptly titled "The Man," challenges sexism with a clever bit of songwriting. In the track, Swift imagines herself as a male celebrity and how different her career would be. She takes aim at the media's criticisms of her string of famous exes, which she has long been scrutinized for.

"They say I played the field before I found someone to commit to," Swift sings. But she believes if she was a man, "That would be okay for me to do/Every conquest I had made would make me more of a boss to you."

Points were made. There's no doubt sexism has played a part of the harsh critiques of Swift's perceived romantic life, career, and business decisions.

She goes on to reference her sexual assault case where she sued a producer who groped her for $1 (to prove a point), expresses annoyance at being asked what she's wearing in interviews, and points out that if she was "rude" or "Type A" as a guy, no one would bat an eye.

Taylor might've snapped with this one!

Listen to "The Man," along with the rest of Lover, below!