Dolly Parton's Vaccine-Themed 'Jolene' Spoof Is Lifting Our Moods

Country music legend, longtime LGBTQ+ ally, and all-around national treasure Dolly Parton has officially received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine!

Dolly shared the news on Tuesday afternoon in a video posted to her Twitter account, and in it, she can be seen getting the shot from one of the medical professionals at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the facility that took a big leadership role in the development of the Moderna vaccine and where Dolly donated $1 million to help fund the vaccine's research.

To help lift the mood and prove that getting vaccinated is something to celebrate and be happy for, Dolly did a brief, impromptu performance of her popular track "Jolene," this time swapping out the name of her man's infamous paramour for the word "vaccine."

"Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I'm begging of you please don't hesitate," she sang, to many of her fans' delight. "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, 'cause once you're dead then that's a bit too late."

We've still got a long way to go, but seeing more and more people getting vaccinated gives us a little glimmer of hope that one day soon we'll be able to get over this ongoing pandemic!

Watch Dolly Parton get her Moderna vaccine and sing us a soothing, public health-themed rendition of "Jolene" in the video below!