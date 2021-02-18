Dolly Parton Refusing Her Own Statue Proves How Amazing She Is

While being immortalized in statue form in their home state's capital is something that not many people can say they achieved in their lifetime, Grammy-winning country music legend and longtime LGBTQ+ ally Dolly Parton is fine with turning that particular accolade down.

Taking to social media, the 75-year-old singer-songwriter is humbly letting the world know that she's asking that a bill (that was introduced to Tennessee legislators last month) proposing a statue of her likeness be erected at the State Capitol in Nashville be dropped from consideration. The reasoning? The current, dumpster fire, state of the world we're all still in the midst of!

"I am honored and humbled by their intention, but I have asked the leaders of the state legislature to remove the bill from any and all consideration," Dolly wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday to explain her take on the situation.

She continued:

"Given all that is going on in the world, I don’t think putting me on a pedestal is appropriate at this time. I hope, though, that somewhere down the road several years from now or perhaps after I’m gone if you still feel I deserve it, then I’m certain I will stand proud in our great State Capitol as a grateful Tennessean."

"In the meantime, I’ll continue to try to do good work to make this great state proud," Dolly concluded.

If there's anyone who knows how to read a room, it's a living legend like Dolly! We're still in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, people! The last thing we need is costly statues. But giving Dolly her props and roses while she's here, we can do that all day, every day for free!