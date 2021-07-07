Watch a Very Pregnant Halsey Unveil Her New Album Art at the Met

The singer announced the release date for her upcoming album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

New music from Halsey is coming!

The 'Without Me" singer unveiled the stunning cover art for her brand new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power at The Met Fifth Avenue in NYC.

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth," the pop singer shared on Instagram. "It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

The 26-year-old has been open about her fertility struggles, endometriosis, and even wrote a song about her three miscarriages on her last album, Manic, in 2020.

The album art shows an absolutely royal Halsey with a baby on her knee and one breast out. "This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired," she wrote.

In real life, she's expecting a child of her own with boyfriend Alev Aydin. "We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!"

Halsey's fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, is set to be released on August 27, 2021.