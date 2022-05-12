8 Stills of Chrishell Stause & G Flip Getting Steamy in New Music Vid

Ever since word hit the streets that Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause had started dating nonbinary musician G Flip, fans of both have been desperately curious about their relationship.

Stause has previously been romantically linked to boss Jason Oppenheim and Justin Hartley, to whom she was married for a little over three years. G Flip bolted onto the queer music scene in 2018 and has been steadily rising ever since, recently opening for Fletcher on part of her tour.

The reality star confirmed the relationship during a recent reunion episode of Selling Sunset, telling fans that they actually met on the set of G Flip’s music video, “Get Me Outta Here.”

“You don’t get to choose when you come into someone’s life,” Chrishell said about the meet cute, adding that she’s “attracted to masculine energy and [doesn’t] really care what the physical form is.”

Luckily for everyone itching to know more about this hot couple, the music video that instigated their meeting dropped today, allowing us the unusual opportunity to take a glimpse at the origins of how this relationship came to be.

G Flip and Chrishell are the only two present in the entirety of the video, which features a driving beat, lyrics about wanting to get out of a tumultuous relationship after getting played, and a whole lot of making out.

You should absolutely watch the video for yourself, but we’ve pulled some choice stills if you just need to do a little queer browsing before or after — which you definitely will.