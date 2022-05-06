Selling Sunset Star Chrishell Stause Is Dating This Nonbinary Musician

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is dating nonbinary Australian singer-songwriter G Flip!

She revealed her new relationship in Netflix's reunion of the reality series, which premiered today. Queer Eye star Tan France hosts the special and asks Stause if she's been seeing anyone since her breakup with co-star and boss Jason Oppenheim.

"I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me," Stause shared. "Their name is G Flip. They're nonbinary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician."

The two met on the set of G Flip's upcoming music video. "It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

G Flip has been an out musician for a while but only recently came out as nonbinary. Their new banger "GAY 4 ME" also takes on a new context with this relationship information! "She said she's only gay for me," Flip sings. "And I don't know what to believe."





The two have been leaving comments all over each other's Instagram pages too. "Best show. Best song. Best collab," Stause wrote under that post. On April 27, G Flip calls themself a "gender smoothie" and Stause replied "the most perfect blend" with a heart emoji.