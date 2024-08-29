From Hey Mamas to high femmes, this TikToker is staffing the government with LESBIANS

With the presidential election just around the corner, a lot of us are worried about who will be elected and how we make sure that isn’t Donald Trump. But queer TikTok comedian Kate Hina Sabatine is using their platform to get out the vote in the most hilariously Sapphic way possible.

Last month, Sabatine made a tongue-in-cheek video talking about which type of lesbian would be perfect for all of the government jobs that need to be filled, from Department of Homeland Security to President of the United States, and the results are spot on and so funny!

The exhaustive list of types of lesbians seems to grow every year — cottage core lesbians and Hey Mamas are newer additions — and Sabatine, whose TikTok channel has over 1.7 million followers, used them all to hilarious effect.

Sabatine, who identifies as a nonbinary lesbian, starts the TikTok by saying, “If I had it my way, lesbians would be running this country staffs the federal government,” before launching into which lesbian archetype would be perfect for each position.





@hina self appointed chief of staff at your service 🫡 #lgbt #lesbian #gay #wlw The TikToker says that “Sapphademics” should fill each seat of the Supreme Court, “Imagine a Supreme Court full of people who have done their reading, have rational, and put women first.” We’re sold on this idea already! Sabatine is best known for funny skits and lesbian-centric fashion videos, but their TikTok about lesbians staffing the federal government gained over 400,000 views and is currently picking up steam on the “actual lesbians” subreddit, where it was reposted this week. In the video, they say that butches should run the Department of Homeland Security, high femmes should be running the military because nobody “gets things done like femmes,” cottage core lesbians need to be in charge of the Department of Agriculture, and Hey Mamas would be a perfect fit for vice president because they “can equally bro out and appeal to femmes.” They then end the video by recommending Bette Porter types who are highly educated and “look great in a suit” for Commander in Chief, and then remind people that for the sake of the queer community, everyone needs to vote for Kamala Harris because “she’s not perfect, but neither was Bette Porter.”