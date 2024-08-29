Scroll To Top
TikTok

From Hey Mamas to high femmes, this TikToker is staffing the government with LESBIANS

TikTok star Kate Hina Sabatine made a video about the federal government being staffed by different types of lesbians
TikTok @hina

Maybe Sapphics really should be running everything!

With the presidential election just around the corner, a lot of us are worried about who will be elected and how we make sure that isn’t Donald Trump. But queer TikTok comedian Kate Hina Sabatine is using their platform to get out the vote in the most hilariously Sapphic way possible.

Last month, Sabatine made a tongue-in-cheek video talking about which type of lesbian would be perfect for all of the government jobs that need to be filled, from Department of Homeland Security to President of the United States, and the results are spot on and so funny!

The exhaustive list of types of lesbians seems to grow every year — cottage core lesbians and Hey Mamas are newer additions — and Sabatine, whose TikTok channel has over 1.7 million followers, used them all to hilarious effect.

Sabatine, who identifies as a nonbinary lesbian, starts the TikTok by saying, “If I had it my way, lesbians would be running this country staffs the federal government,” before launching into which lesbian archetype would be perfect for each position.


@hina

self appointed chief of staff at your service 🫡 #lgbt #lesbian #gay #wlw

The TikToker says that “Sapphademics” should fill each seat of the Supreme Court, “Imagine a Supreme Court full of people who have done their reading, have rational, and put women first.” We’re sold on this idea already!

Sabatine is best known for funny skits and lesbian-centric fashion videos, but their TikTok about lesbians staffing the federal government gained over 400,000 views and is currently picking up steam on the “actual lesbians” subreddit, where it was reposted this week.

In the video, they say that butches should run the Department of Homeland Security, high femmes should be running the military because nobody “gets things done like femmes,” cottage core lesbians need to be in charge of the Department of Agriculture, and Hey Mamas would be a perfect fit for vice president because they “can equally bro out and appeal to femmes.”

They then end the video by recommending Bette Porter types who are highly educated and “look great in a suit” for Commander in Chief, and then remind people that for the sake of the queer community, everyone needs to vote for Kamala Harris because “she’s not perfect, but neither was Bette Porter.”

In an interview with Vogue, Sapartine explained that they love making this kind of light-hearted content because when they were growing up, they never saw themselves represented in media.

“I never saw queer people doing regular things (like having a family life) on TV as a kid. I never saw an Asian, non-binary lesbian on TV or in a movie,” Sabatine told Vogue in 2022. “If I ever saw lesbian representation, it was always framed in this tragic, serious, or dramatic way. Making the content that I make has healed a lot in me, and it makes my inner child so happy.”

From Your Site Articles
TikTokEntertainmentPoliticsLesbian
tiktokelectionelection 2024federal governmentkate hina sabatinelesbianlgbtqredditsapphictiktok star
Be sure to follow Pride on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

​Gothy Kendoll, Lily Allen, Jay Park
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

60 celebrities with OnlyFans accounts to thirst over

Bridgerton & Queen Charlotte sex scenes
TV
Badge
gallery

All 36 sex scenes on 'Bridgerton' (so far), ranked

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time
Movies

21 gay period dramas that will take you back in time

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags
Pride
Badge
gallery

The Complete Guide to Queer Pride Flags

Sigourney Weaver; Jennifer Lopez; Naomi Watts
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

21 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years
Love&Sex

25 things I've learned after using Grindr for years

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex
Love&Sex

35 awkward moments that can happen during man-on-man sex

Wynonna Earp, XO Kitty, Never Have I Ever
Entertainment
Badge
gallery

35 of the best lesbian films & TV shows you can watch on Netflix now

25 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

26 former Disney stars who have come out as LGBTQ+

Tenoch Huerta as Namor
Celebrities
Badge
gallery

20 sexy pics of Tenoch Huerta that prove Namor can flood your basement

Latest Stories

author avatar

Ariel Messman-Rucker

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Ariel Messman-Rucker is an Oakland-born journalist who now calls the Pacific Northwest her home. When she’s not writing about politics and queer pop culture, she can be found reading, hiking, or talking about horror movies with the Zombie Grrlz Horror Podcast Network.

Read Full Bio