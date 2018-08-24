Following Ruby Rose's exit from Twitter, Jessie Gender breaks down what gatekeeping is—and how it's been consistently used to harass women.

Gatekeeping, or placing arbitary limits on what it means to be part of a group, has a long history within both the geek and queer communities. However, it has been primarily used to target, harass, and exclude women within those spaces. No matter if it's claiming Ruby Rose "isn't lesbian enough" to play Batwoman or a woman is just a "fake geek girl" trying to attract men, gatekeeping constantly belittles women.

In her latest Nerd Out, Jessie Gender breaks down what gatekeeping is, where we kind find it in geek and queer cutlture, and how we can continually work to create an inclusive space for everyone.